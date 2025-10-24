Following India's semifinal spot sealing victory over New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup, former Indian skipper Mithali Raj hailed batter Jemimah Rodrigues for her crucial knock, calling it a "test of character". The ex-Indian skipper hailed the youngster for her "confident, fluent and expressive" knock. After missing the clash against England, Jemimah walked down to the crease at number three, aiming to match Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal's 212-run partnership in brutality. She did just that, scoring a free-flowing 55-ball 76, with 11 fours. Her runs came at a strike rate of 138.18, powering India to 340/3, which proved to be a match-winning total.

Speaking during the 'Cricket Live', JioStar expert Mithali termed Jemimah's entry point in the 34th over as ideal, saying, "Coming back into the XI after being sidelined against England and walking in at number three for a big game, that was a test of character. The timing of her entry was ideal; it is a phase she is comfortable in, and it allowed her to settle."

The former Indian skipper said that having a "calm and communicative" Pratika at the other end helped too and pointed to Jemi's more improved shot selection after not being able to convert her starts in previous matches.

"One thing that stood out was her shot selection. Early in the tournament, she got out playing sweeps, but today, once set, she looked to play more in front of the stumps and used her footwork beautifully. That is the Jemimah Rodrigues we know, confident, fluent, and expressive. It was a well-compiled half-century," Mithali concluded.

In five matches in the World Cup so far, Jemimah has scored 141 runs in five innings at an average of 35.25, with a strike rate of 119.49 and a half-century to her name.

Coming to the match, New Zealand elected to field first, but a massive 212-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (109 in 95 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes) and Pratika Rawal made them regret it.

Jemimah Rodrigues had a 76*-run (55 balls, with 11 fours) second wicket stand with Pratika (122 in 134 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes), and Jemimah took India to 340/3 in 50 overs. Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates and Rosemary Mair took a wicket each.

NZ had to chase 325 runs in 44 overs as per the DLS method due to rain. NZ was reduced to 59/3, but a 56-run stand between Amelia Kerr (45 in 53 balls, with four boundaries) and Brooke Halliday stabilised the innings. Spinners kept striking for India at regular intervals. Though half-centuries came from Halliday (81 in 84 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Isabella Gaze (65* in 51 balls, with 10 fours), NZ were far away from the target, restricted to 271/8.

Renuka Singh (2/25) and Kranti Gaud (2/48) were among the top bowlers for India. Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma and Pratika got a wicket each.

Smriti got the 'Player of the Match' for her explosive ton.

