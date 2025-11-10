Richa Ghosh was one of the star performers in India's Women's World Cup 2025 win. In eight matches during the marquee event, she scored 235 runs at an average of 39.16. More importantly, Richa's late cameos helped India cross the line on several occasions. Now, following the World Cup-winning campaign, Richa is set to receive a rare honour. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that a stadium will be built in Siliguri, named after World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh. Siliguri, in North Bengal, is the hometown of Ghosh, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter who played a major role in the triumph.

"The 'Richa Cricket Stadium' will be built on a 27-acre plot at the Chandmani Tea Estate. This is a way to honour Richa, one of Bengal's shining sports talents, and also encourage more young cricketers from North Bengal," Banerjee told reporters in Siliguri, according to news agency PTI. "The project will soon be undertaken by the state government," she added.

Ghosh was conferred the 'Banga Bhushan' award on Saturday, appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and presented with a gold chain by the West Bengal government.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) rewarded her with Rs 34 lakh - Rs 1 lakh for every run she scored in the final.

Former BCCI president and CAB chief Sourav Ganguly, who once came heartbreakingly close to a World Cup win himself in 2003, summed up the emotion of the day.

"The World Cup triumph is a special, special win, and only Richa can tell us what that feels like," Ganguly said, adding that she has the talent to one day lead the country in women's cricket.

"Your career has just begun. Women's cricket will grow massively in the next four to six years, and there will be more opportunities. I hope you make the most of them and one day, like Jhulan, we'll stand here and say: 'Richa - India captain.'

"You're just 22... You've got time. All blessings and heartiest congratulations."

Richa played a key role in India's title triumph. Batting at No. 7, she made a vital 34 off 24 balls with three fours and two sixes in the final against South Africa, helping India post a challenging 298 for 7. In reply, South Africa folded for 246.

Hailing her ability to perform under pressure, Ganguly said: "The role she plays batting lower down the order is very difficult. You get fewer balls, but you have to score the most runs.

"People may remember Jemimah's 127 not out or Harmanpreet's 89 in the semifinals, but Richa's strike rate of 130-plus made the difference. What she's done so simply is equal in value to Smriti or Harman."

For Jhulan Goswami, India's highest wicket-taker in ODIs, it was an emotional moment, having missed out on the Cup after losing to England in the 2017 final.

She recalled how a young Richa was discovered during Bengal's 2013 district trials in Siliguri - a programme she herself had initiated after India failed to make the Super Six that year.

"In 2013, we were struggling, so I suggested trials in districts. During the under-15 trials in Siliguri, I spotted Richa. I requested the officials to support her. She was so talented at that age - I'd never seen that before. I wanted her in the senior team, and the rest is history.

'Finally, tor haath diye amader World Cup ta aslo - onek onek dhonnobad.' (Finally, through your hands, our World Cup has come - thank you so much)."

Nervous but beaming, Richa admitted she could hardly process what was happening.

"It feels like a dream - the way I was received in Siliguri and now here. It's like living a dream," she said.

She spoke about her simple yet effective training method.

"When I bat at open nets, I set a target - how many runs I can score in a specific time. That helps me in big matches," she said, laughing.

She added, "They always praise my sixes, so I try for more big hits. It's about choosing the right ball." On handling pressure, she said: "I like to take pressure, but I keep myself calm by watching movies and staying away from home."

The Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan awards are the highest civilian honours instituted by the West Bengal government, conferred on distinguished individuals who have excelled in various fields of human endeavour, including art, culture, literature, public administration, and public service.

With PTI inputs