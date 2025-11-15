Women's World Cup-winning all-rounder Deepti Sharma talked to NDTV in an exclusive interaction. She revealed that she is a big fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Deepti added that not only she, but also her family is a huge fan of SRK. She further revealed that she and her family watch the movies of the actor multiple times. The Indian cricket team all-rounder also expressed her desire to meet Shah Rukh, calling it a dream.

"My family and I are big fans of Shah Rukh Khan. We watch his movies multiple times. His first film that I watched was 'Om Shanti Om'. I want to meet him. Meeting SRK is my dream," said Deepti Sharma.

Notably, the 2025 ODI Women's World Cup-winning Team India players met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence days after the triumph. Deepti said that she was left surprised as the PM noticed that she had a tattoo of Lord Hanuman on her hand.

"He called me DSP. The best thing about him is that he knows about everyone, especially when he asked about the tattoo of Lord Hanuman on my hand, I was surprised. I felt really good. He also knows that I like to eat paneer. What surprises me is the fact that he knows about everyone despite such a busy schedule. He watched this World Cup closely. There was his support as well," she said.

All-rounder Deepti came up with a performance that will remind Indian cricket fans of Yuvraj Singh's stunning show in the 2011 Men's ODI World Cup. The seasoned off-spinner topped the wicket-takers' chart with 22 scalps, emerging as the tournament's most successful bowler, and also scored 215 runs, including three half-centuries. She bagged the Player of the Tournament award.