Kapil Dev believes that Australia will be favourites in their Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal clash against India in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The 1983 World-Cup winning captain said that experience can prove to be the key factor for Australia in the much-anticipated clash. Australia are currently unbeaten in this year's competition till now while India had a tricky road to the semifinal. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost three matches in a row before qualifying thanks to victories over New Zealand and Bangladesh. When the two teams faced each other in the league stage, Alyssa Healy produced a stunning show as Australia chased down 330 to defeat India.

"I think Australia have an upper hand without any doubt because of their experience and the way that they play. But on that given day, how the team players is very important," Kapil told NDTV.

Kapil added that India players will be under some pressure considering the fact that they will be playing at home.

"They are playing for so long that it is not going to make any difference. It is more that our players can be under pressure. You are playing in your own country and there is a lot of pressure and responsibility on you. They need to be calm and play to the best of their abilities," he said.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has not scored big in the competition till now with one exception - the half-century against England. However, Kapil said that she is a match-winner and backed her to perform at the right time.

"I think she has the ability. Certain players come out. You can talk about Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh. Certain players just have more impact and I think Harmanpreet has that ability to perform at the right time. I will not like to put pressure on her. But, she is a match-winner."