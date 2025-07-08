Like every year, Wimbledon 2025 is making new headlines every day due to its high-octane tennis action. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka are giving their level best to reach the final of the tournament. The Wimbledon always attracts thousands of fans from all over the world and many cricketers and footballers also mark their attendance at the Grand Slam tournament. Over the years, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and others attended the SW19. Here's a list of cricketers, who have been spotted at Wimbledon 2025:

1. Virat Kohli: On Monday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended a Wimbledon match of tennis great Novak Djokovic. The photos of the duo have gone viral.

2. Rishabh Pant: Pant, who is currently playing for India in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, was spotted during a Wimbledon match. Pant was seen smartly dressed, donning a striped suit and a tie.

3. Joe Root: England star batter Joe Root was also seen watching a Wimbledon, amid the Test series against England.

4. James Anderson: Retired from cricket, England pace great James Anderson also accompanied Root at the Wimbledon game.

5. Brian Lara: West Indies batting great Brian Lara also marked his presence at the Wimbledon 2025 match.