Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Streaming, Wimbledon Final: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz faces off against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a highly-anticipated Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final. Alcaraz is aiming to complete a hattrick of Wimbledon titles, while Sinner is playing in the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career. Alcaraz has never been beaten yet in a Grand Slam final, but Sinner will be gain confidence after defeating seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-final. The duo clash just one month after their historic French Open 2025 final showdown, where Alcaraz came back from two sets down to win in a match that lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Streaming, Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

