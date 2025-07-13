Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon Final LIVE Updates: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final showdown on Sunday. The duo resume their Grand Slam rivalry one month after Alcaraz beat Sinner in a historic French Open final that lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes. Alcaraz is gunning for a third straight Wimbledon title, and second Grand Slam in a row. On the other hand, Sinner is in a Wimbledon final for the first time in his career, and will be aiming to be the first man to beat Alcaraz in a Grand Slam final.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Final LIVE Updates, straight from Centre Court:
Wimbledon Men's Singles Final LIVE: Alcaraz can surpass Nadal!
Carlos Alcaraz can surpass his countryman Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon record books today. If Alcaraz wins, he will have more Wimbledon titles than Nadal, at the age of just 22. Currently, both have two Wimbledon men's singles titles to their name.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: Alcaraz eyeing Wimbledon No. 3
Wimbledon 2023: Champion. Wimbledon 2024: Champion. Carlos Alcaraz can today join an elite list of 4 tennis players -- Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic -- to win Wimbledon three years in a row.
Wimbledon Final LIVE: Sinner outclassed Djokovic
There are few better ways to stamp your authority than defeating your semi-final opponent in straight sets. What makes Sinner's victory even more special is that it came against Novak Djokovic, seven-time Wimbledon champion.
Sinner outpowered Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the semis, sending a big warning to Alcaraz of what may be to come.
Wimbledon LIVE: History favours Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz has never lost a Grand Slam final. That is the stat that Jannik Sinner is fighting to break today. Sinner saw Alcaraz's relentless nature first hand in the French Open final, but the Italian World No. 1 will fancy his chances. He beat Djokovic in the semis, after all!
Wimbledon Final LIVE: The big two of the next gen
Carlos Alcaraz against Jannik Sinner, once again. After a riveting French Open 2025 final, where Alcaraz came back from two sets down to win in a match that lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes, the two giants of the new gen of men's tennis face off once again!
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: Wimbledon Final!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports for the Live coverage of the big one. Arguably tennis' biggest match, and this year, it doesn't get any better. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner faces off against World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the battle for Wimbledon glory.
Stay tuned for all the live updates. Match starts in less than 30 minutes!