There are few better ways to stamp your authority than defeating your semi-final opponent in straight sets. What makes Sinner's victory even more special is that it came against Novak Djokovic, seven-time Wimbledon champion.



Sinner outpowered Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the semis, sending a big warning to Alcaraz of what may be to come.