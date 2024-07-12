Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final: Novak Djokovic is vying to reach a 10th Wimbledon final, as he takes on Italian Lorenzo Musetti. Djokovic entered Wimbledon 2024 hoping to equal Roger Federer's record tally of eight titles. His opponent, 25th seed Musetti, will be playing the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. Musetti beat 13th seed Taylor Fritz to reach the semis. A win for Djokovic, along with a win for Carlos Alcaraz in the second semi-final, would see a rematch of last year's Wimbledon final.

When will the Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024, Men's Singles Semi-Final be played?

The Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024, Men's Singles Semi-Final will be played on Friday, July 12.

Where will the Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024, Men's Singles Semi-Final be played?

The Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024, Men's Singles Semi-Final will be played at the Centre Court, Wimbledon.

What time will the Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024, Men's Singles Semi-Final start?

The Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024, Men's Singles Semi-Final is expected to start after 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024, Men's Singles Semi-Final?

The Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024, Men's Singles Semi-Final will be aired on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024, Men's Singles Semi-Final?

The Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024, Men's Singles Semi-Final will be streamed live on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)