Novak Djokovic will be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the Men's Single's final of the ongoing Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday. World number one and US Open winner Alcaraz, playing only his fourth grass-court tournament, defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Djokovic, the reigning Australian Open and French Open champion, reached his ninth final at the All England Club and record 35th at the Grand Slams by seeing off Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4). On Sunday, the 36-year-old world number two will attempt to equal Roger Federer's mark of eight Wimbledon titles and Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 majors.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023, Men's Single's Final be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023, Men's Single's Final will be played on Sunday, July 16.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023, Men's Single's Final be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023, Men's Single's Final will be played at the Centre Court, Wimbledon.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023, Men's Single's Final start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023, Men's Single's Final will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023, Men's Single's Final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023, Men's Single's Final will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023, Men's Single's Final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2023, Men's Single's Final will be streamed live on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)