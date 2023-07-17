Following a thriller of a men's Wimbledon final that saw 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz emerge victorious over 23-time major title winner Novak Djokovic, cricketers took to social media to congratulate the Spanish star on his win and express their awe for the match, which lasted up to five sets. The 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz produced a masterful comeback performance against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles final match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, at the Centre Court on Sunday to clinch Wimbledon 2023 crown and his second Grand Slam title.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded the "next superstar of tennis" Alcaraz for his victory and lauded both players for their performances.

"What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes! We're witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I'll be following Carlos' career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer. Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz! #Wimbledon," tweeted Sachin.

Australian batting great Steve Smith was also seen enjoying the match and he congratulated an "incredible" Alcaraz on his victory through an Instagram story.

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers seemed to enjoy the match a lot too, saying that one should get used to seeing Alcaraz get more big wins in future.

"I consider myself lucky to have witnessed that! Especially Djoko's speech afterwards. What a Champion! Well done Alcaraz. Simply too good! Get used to seeing that face over the next while," tweeted AB.

India's World-Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated Alcaraz on his win after a "phenomenal final".

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted, "Alcaraz #Wimbeldon".

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also lauded Alcaraz for his win, saying that winning a Grand Slam at the age of 20 is "remarkable".

"Winning a Grand Slam tournament at the age of 20 is a remarkable achievement for any tennis player, and Carlos Alcaraz's @carlosalcaraz victory at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship is no exception. Triumph over Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole, who had an impressive track record and an unbeaten streak for 10 years and 45 matches, underscores his skill, determination and ability to rise to the challenge. #wimbledon2023 #WimbledonFinal," tweeted Dhawan.

The Spanish sensation won his second major title, having triumphed at the 2022 US Open. The 20-year-old Spaniard snapped Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon with his four-hour, 42-minute victory in a most incredible fashion.

Djokovic converted two of his six break points to deliver an early statement in the pair's third ATP Head2Head series. Alcaraz, whose powerful groundstrokes enabled him to advance to his first Wimbledon final with just two sets lost, was unable to consistently break through his opponent's resistance.

On serve, Djokovic carried on with his amazing tournament. In the first game of the set, he only had one break point, and he once sent his second serve down at 120 mph in response to Alcaraz attacking his second serve. The Serbian dominated the show in the first set as he broke Alcaraz twice to eventually seal the set 6-1.

Alcaraz levelled the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic at 1-6, 7-6(6) after clinching an intriguing 85-minute second set. During Alcaraz's first Wimbledon championship encounter, Djokovic jumped out in front on Centre Court with a dominant first-set performance while Alcaraz battled to settle in. In the second set, a more composed Alcaraz jumped out to an early 2-0 lead.

Despite the Serbian player's efforts to rally and have a set chance at 6/5, the World No. 1 maintained his composure behind serve and eventually powered a rasping backhand return winner on his first set point to equalise the match.

The Spaniard overcame a rapid start from Djokovic to lead the Serbian 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1. In the third set, Alcaraz proceeded to display his extensive shotmaking repertoire in the third set, buoyed by his victory in the tie-break. He kept the pressure on Djokovic, who made 18 unforced errors in an atypical third set performance, with to his forehand power and some incredible deft touches.

Alcaraz broke Djokovic three times in the third set, including in a remarkable 27-minute game at 3-1 which featured 13 deuces, to move ahead in a gripping championship match on Centre Court.

In the fourth set, Djokovic was determined to win a record-breaking 24th major, and the Serbian upped his game once more in the fourth set of what was turning out to be an all-time great final on Centre Court. After holding in the second game after recovering from 15/40, he reverted to his rock-solid play from the first set, broke Alcaraz twice to regain the initiative and set up a one-set shootout for the championship.

After losing his serve three times in the previous set, Djokovic's service game improved, which allowed him to reenter the game. The Serbian won the set despite only hitting nine wins to Alcaraz's fourteen, saving both break points he was presented with.

The Spaniard came out all guns blazing and clinched the final match by a 6-4 victory in the decider as Alcaraz recovered from a shaky start to deliver a high-quality championship-match display. He became just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles prior to turning 21.

