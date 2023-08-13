West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Short and wide, Brandon King steps out and swats this one away in between extra cover and mid off for yet another boundary.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and around leg stump, Nicholas Pooran flicks it away and calls for two right away. The ball goes to deep square leg but Brandon King sends him back, settling for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball down leg, Pooran misses the slog and a wide is called.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, pushed well outside off, Brandon King steps out and has to reach for it a bit. The ball flies off the toe end and lands well wide of the man at deep cover. They only get a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, taking pace off, Nicholas Pooran hits it on the up and through extra cover for one more. These two just keeping the scoreboard ticking now.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length over off, Brandon King stands tall and hits through the line down to long on and turns the strike over.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A bit short and wide, slapped away behind point for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Floated full and on leg stump, Nicholas Pooran works it off the inner half of the bat and behind square leg for one more.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, very full on leg stump, King flicks it to fine leg and picks up a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) The googly now, on a nagging length and turning into the pads, Nicholas Pooran works it off the back foot to wide long on for just a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Nicholas Pooran shows the full face of the bat and pushes it gently back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around the pads, nudged away onto the leg side.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Drifted down leg, left alone for a wide.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up outside off, Brandon King leans on and drives it away through wide mid off for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Banged into the deck around off, Brandon King misses the pull and the ball goes off his body onto the off side. They scamper through for a leg bye.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sublime timing from Brandon King! Slightly shorter but well outside off, King punishes the width and strokes it to the left of Arshdeep Singh at deep cover-point for a boundary.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower and shorter outside off, Brandon King frees his arms and slaps it away in front of covers. The call is for two and they get it with ease.
7.3 overs (1 Run) One more as Nicholas Pooran works this length ball off his pads to deep square leg.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length over middle, nudged away in front of mid-wicket for an easy single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery around middle, Nicholas Pooran stays back and gently pushes it to the left of mid off for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and around off, Brandon King watchfully blocks it toward point.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On a nagging length again, turning into the pads, Nicholas Pooran goes on the back foot and flicks it off the pads to short fine leg for a leg bye.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Flatter one, on a nagging length and down leg.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated full on leg, Nicholas Pooran paddles it 'round the corner for a couple of runs more.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up around leg stump, Brandon King drives it off the leading edge down to long off and rotates the strikes.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another one! Fuller and flatter, Nicholas Pooran attempts the reverse sweep yet again but mistimes it badly in front of point for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! High risk, high reward and West Indies are cruising along here. On a shorter length around middle, Nicholas Pooran goes down for the reverse sweep and gets it off the top edge over backward point for a boundary.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, worked away neatly by Brandon King toward wide long on. The call is for two and they get it with ease. At the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are 61/1!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Gives it more air, and drifts it into the legs, Brandon King drives it toward mid on.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide, duly punished! This is bowled outside off, Brandon King rocks back and cuts it in front of square on the off side for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle and leg, swept away past square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Shortens the length and bowls it on the stumps, Brandon King goes on the back foot and pushes it down to long on for one.
Just a slight delay in the proceedings as Nicholas Pooran calls out the physio to put a bit of magic spray on the fore-arm where he got hit in the last over. Everything seems fine and we are good to continue.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, one of the shots of the day and the 50 is already up for West Indies. Yuzvendra Chahal tosses it up first up around middle and leg, Brandon King skips down the track and launches it high and handsome well over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
