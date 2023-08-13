West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Drinks!
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg stump, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it down to long on to end the over with four single on the trot.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Slows it up a touch and drifts it onto the pads, Sanju Samson flicks it toward mid-wicket and collects a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On a length around off and middle, Suryakumar Yadav leans on and drives it down to long on for one more.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter around off, Sanju Samson backs away and eases it off the back foot to deep cover for a run.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson doesn't miss out this time. Another juicy full toss, this time outside off, Samson creams it past extra cover and picks up his second boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A friendly full toss, darted into middle and leg, Sanju Samson bunts it back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, driven on the up through wide mid off for a single.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Fraction short and wide, Sanju Samson gets on top of the bounce and cuts it late behind point for a boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Aerial but safe! On a hard length outside off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to loft this one over covers but ends up slicing it to the left of Kyle Mayers at cover and Mayers is unable to get to the ball. They get a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, tapped away in front of the man at point.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gloriously done by Suryakumar Yadav and India are not letting Joseph settle in. Length ball outside off, Yadav plays a high elbow cover drive and nails it through extra cover for a boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Joseph comes from the other end now and serves a very full ball on middle. Sanju Samson manages to push it through mid on for a run. Samson also brings up 6000 runs in the T20 format.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back and bowls it on off stump, Sanju Samson uses the depth of the crease to push it down to long on for a single.
Sanju Samson is the next man in.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Roston Chase springs to his right and grabs the ball with one hand and appeals for a catch. It seemed like a bump ball but the umpires have gone upstairs just to be sure. This is tossed up full and around off, Tilak Varma leans on and pushes it uppishly to the right of the bowler. The replays show that Varma met the ball on the half-volley and the one-handed grab by Chase is a clean one. Out of nowhere, Chase has got the big breakthrough for West Indies.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off now and just pulls back the length, angling it into the pads. Tilak Varma looks to sweep buts is way too early on the shot.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, speared into the middle stump, Tilak Varma blocks it out.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Comes from around the wicket and drifts one down the leg side, Tilak Varma leaves it alone.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery around off, driven through extra cover for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fore-handed down the ground! Floated up on a length outside off, Suryakumar Yadav gets down to sweep but muscles it down to long on and Jason Holder is caught unsighted there. Holder is late to move to his left and the ball goes into the ropes.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Tilak Varma blocks it onto the off side and looks for the single but Suryakumar Yadav sends him back.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easily done! Gentle-paced delivery, a bit fuller and around middle, Tilak Varma lifts it straight back over the bowler's head without any fuss and the ball travels over the ropes.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, tapped away onto the off side.
6.3 overs (1 Run) That is a sensational piece of fielding from Rovman Powell! {itched up around middle, Suryakumar Yadav gets under it and forces the lofted shot toward the long on fence. Powell there keeps a check on the boundary ropes as he leaps back and grabs the catch but before falling over the ropes, manages to flick the ball back in. Just the single then.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Attempted slower one, full and spilled down the leg side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, honing in at the stumps, Varma bunts it out on the off side and scampers through for a quick run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, angling into the pads from around the stumps. Tilak Varma looks to work it away but misses and the ball goes off his pads toward short third man.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end but 20 runs come off it and India finish the Powerplay with 51/2! Full again, at the stumps, Tilak Varma pushes it back past the bowler for a single.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Squeezes this one through as well and all of a sudden, the 50 is up for India. Full and wide, gets it in the blockhole, Tilak Varma jams it out fine of the man at short third and picks up a boundary.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! West Indies' strike bowler is being put to the sword here. Short and outside off, pace on this time, Tilak Varma slashes at it and gets it off the outer half toward third man for another boundary.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is some shot! Length ball on the pads, slower too, Tilak Varma picks it up early, goes down on one knee and just helps it over the backward square leg fence for a maximum.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A half-volley on leg stump, Tilak Varma plays it a bit late and flicks it well in front of the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Joseph starts his spell with a pitched-up delivery around off. Tilak Varma drives it firmly along the ground but straight to mid off.
