Rovman Powell, the captain of West Indies says that he is lost for words because this is a big win for them. Adds that they knew a lot was at stake after the defeat in the last game and they had a meeting about it. Tells that they not only play to put a smile on themselves but for all the people in the Caribbean. Mentions that credit goes to the management as they could have easily panicked but they kept their calm and put on a good performance. Says that he is big on individual performances as when they do well it helps the team. Praises Nicholas Pooran and also credits the bowling unit for controlling such a powerful Indian team. Ends by saying that the fans have been fantastic and it is not physical but on social media as well which obviously motivates them to do well.
The Indian skipper, Hardik Pandya says that they lost momentum in the period after the 10 overs and he, himself was unable to kick on with the bat but the boys played well. Mentions that as a group they need to challenge themselves and keep learning and in hindsight, he knows how committed the group is. Adds that it is a long way to go for the T20 World Cup and they need to stay on the positive side and keep learning and they showed character after going 2-0 and winning and losing is a part of the process. On his bowling changes, he says that he believes to live in the moment and if his gut tells him to make a change, he does it. On a few of the newcomers, he says that they have got heart which is key at this level and they have the belief to express themselves and as a captain, he couldn't be happier. Ends by thanking all the fans and says that in the T20 World Cup next year, the crowd will come in big numbers.
Nicholas Pooran has been adjudged the PLAYER OF THE SERIES for scoring 176 runs and playing a big part in all of West Indies' three wins.
Romario Shepherd is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his stellar display with the ball. Shepherd says that he feels happy that they got the win and credits Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King for their batting. Adds that he feels that he is in his best bowling form and hitting the right areas. Mentions that the plan was to attack the stumps for Sanju Samson and try to force Suryakumar Yadav hit down the ground. Tells that winning this series means a lot for them as they have been going through some hard times and to win against a team like India means a lot for them and the fans as well.
Earlier in the game, Hardik Pandya opted to bat first but India didn't get the start they were looking for as both openers fell trying to go hard at the start. Yet again, it was Tilak Varma who showed his class and Suryakumar Yadav soon started to fire. Varma got out but Yadav continued with his shot-making. In the second half though, the visitors lost wickets in a heap as Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder ripped through the lower order with the former finishing with a well-deserved four-wicket haul. The spinners did a tidy job as well but surprisingly, the only bowler who didn't have a good time was Alzarri Joseph. Coming to the chase, there were a few stoppages due to rain and lightning as well but the Windies batters rode the storm well and put on their best batting display of the series in a high-pressure game.
India were certainly 15-20 runs short with the bat but didn't have a good day with the bowl either. Arshdeep Singh got an early breakthrough but after that, the pacers were smashed to all parts of the ground. Kuldeep Yadav came in and curtailed the flow of runs but Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't able to keep the runs in check and they failed to pick up a wicket in the middle phase. Axar Patel did a fine job in the last couple of games bowling in the Powerplay but he was unused in the first half of the chase which also didn't help India's cause. Part-time Tilak Varma picked up the second wicket but by then, the game had already slipped out of India's hand and all the efforts of the last two games are left undone in the end.
What a massive performance this from West Indies as they have left behind the misery of the previous two games and have stopped India from making history by clinching the fifth and decisive T20I. A statement victory and they were simply sublime with the bat. Chasing 166 to win on a deck that looked good for batting, they lost Kyle Mayers early. But after that, Nicholas Pooran came up the order and counter-attacked really well. Brandon King supported him well and in no time, he was flying as well. The pair put on a mammoth stand of 107-run stand amidst all the rain and stoppages and took the Windies to the brink. Pooran did get out on 47 but King brought up his highest score in T20Is and remained unbeaten on 85 off 55 balls. Shai Hope played a quickfire cameo and ended proceedings with a maximum to seal the series for his team.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shai Hope finishes things off in style! This is flighted, full and on middle, Shai Hope goes down and tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie. WEST INDIES WIN BY 8 WICKETS & TAKE THE SERIES 3-2!
17.5 overs (1 Run) SCORES LEVEL! This is short and around off, Brandon King forces it towards long off for another run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, Brandon King knocks it back to the bowler.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Shai Hope nudges it through mid-wicket for a run.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on middle, Shai Hope goes for the slog-sweep but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a brace.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Yashasvi Jaiswal begins with a floated delivery, full and on middle, Brandon King lofts it wide of long on for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Brandon King punches it uppishly but wide of the bowler where Tilak Varma dives to his right but fails to reach it. They cross. West Indies one hit away from the win now!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Brandon King chops it down towards point.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stylish from King! This is tossed up, full and on off, Brandon King shows the full face of the bat and lofts it nicely over the wide long off fence for a biggie and holds the pose for a few seconds.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Tilak Varma lands this short and outside off, Brandon King accepts the width on offer and crunches it past point for a boundary now.
16.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Tilak Varma lets go of an easy chance! This is a full toss, on middle, Brandon King miscues his drive uppishly back towards the bowler where Tilak Varma has time but fails to grab it. King gets a life here!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Shai Hope moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for a single.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brandon King looks in a hurry now! This is flatter, full and on middle, Brandon King goes down this time and absolutely dispatches it way over the deep mid-wicket fence for another maximum. West Indies need 18 runs in 24 balls now!
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Yuzvendra Chahal gives this one some air as well, on middle, Brandon King clears his front leg away and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Shai Hope advances and drives it towards long off for another run.
Halt! It seems like India is not happy with the condition of the ball. The umpires have decided to change it now.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle and off, Brandon King uses his feet and drills it towards long off for a single.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again and outside off, Brandon King cuts it towards deep point. Two more runs added to the total.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Brandon King clips it towards short mid-wicket.
