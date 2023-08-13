West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida.
Who walks out now?
18.5 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for LBW but it is turned down and at the last moment Rovman Powell decides to review it.
Kuldeep Yadav is the next man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Great comeback from Romario Shepherd and he gets his third wicket now. Pulls the length back and angles it in from wide of the crease, right at the stumps. Arshdeep Singh hangs back and gives himself room trying to slog across the line but misses and sees the furniture behind him get disturbed.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is a shot and a half! Full and angled into middle, Arshdeep Singh just makes a bit of room and uses his wrists to just chip it right back over the bowler's end and the ball ends up going the distance.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Banged in a bit over middle, Axar Patel stands tall and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for just one more.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, eased away through mid off for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around leg, pushed off the back foot onto the leg side for one.
Arshdeep Singh comes out to the middle now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Terrific review from West Indies and Suryakumar Yadav has to walk back with still a couple of overs or so left. Jason Holder bowls a clever leg cutter and floats it onto middle and leg. The ball is a low full toss that dips on the batter. Yadav looks to get inside the line and scoop it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. Holder seems confident but it is turned down. Rovman Powell is forced into reviewing it and UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved. Ball Tracking comes up with three reds and SKY departs after a solid knock.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Fuller one, slower too and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav stays deep in his crease, waits for it and lifts it inside-out over the extra cover region for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full and honing on middle, Axar Patel stays back and works it away in front of mid-wicket for just one more.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Very full, following the batter, Suryakumar Yadav comes forward and whips it through wide mid on for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, bowled from around off, Axar Patel punches it square through cover-point and turns the strike over.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller on the pads, flicked aerially toward the vacant mid-wicket region and Axar Patel gets a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Similar to the last one, full and at the legs, this time Suryakumar Yadav does flick it away through square leg for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Full and tailing into the legs, Suryakumar Yadav looks to get his front leg out of the way and flick but misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Good length, angling in from around the stumps, nudged away toward mid-wicket for one.
Axar Patel walks out to bat now.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Six and out for Hardik Pandya! Fuller length delivery on middle and leg and a bit in the slot, Pandya stays back, keeps his shape and heaves it flat to wide long on. Jason Holder at long on runs around and takes a fine running catch to dismiss the Indian skipper. Romario Shepherd gets his second wicket.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Length ball around off, a bit fuller and Hardik Pandya holds his shape before thumping it over the man at long off for a maximum.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Attempted bumper, this one flies over the head of Hardik Pandya and a wide is called.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Hard length from Alzarri Joseph, Suryakumar Yadav punches it down the ground and picks up a couple of runs.
We are back again! The players are out in the middle as Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya are ready to resume the innings of India. Alzarri Joseph to finish his incomplete over. However, before that, the groundstaff are putting some sawdust on some wet patches in the pitch. Now, we are ready to go...
UPDATE - 9.32 pm IST (4.02 am GMT) - Good news folks! It has stopped raining and the covers are coming off now. We should not be far away from the restart.
Oh..no! The rain has gotten heavier now and the umpires have asked for the covers. The players are making their way out of the ground now, but we hope that it is not a long delay.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slower and a bit shorter over leg stump, Hardik Pandya looks to pull but mistimes it badly. The ball goes toward square leg and they pick up a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A difficult chance goes down now. Full toss from Alzarri Joseph at middle, Hardik Pandya is a bit late and ends up punching it right back at the bowler who, on his followthrough, sticks out both hands to his right but fails to grab it.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Attempted slower one, a bit shorter and angled down the leg side for a wide.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish length, angling it into the pads, Hardik Pandya looks to flick it away but is beaten for pace. The ball thuds into the pads and rolls toward backward point/
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked away uppishly in front of mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Yet another FIFTY for the number one T20I batter in the world and Suryakumar Yadav is relentless. Slower one, overpitched outside off and Yadav picks the length early, gets under it and lofts it over the long off fence for a maximum.
