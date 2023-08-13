West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
We are in for another short delay! There is some lightning around the ground and due to safety reasons the players are making their way out now. Stick with us for further updates.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR KING! He gets to it in some style as well! This is flighted, full and around off, Brandon King skips down the track and gets beaten by the flight as well, but still manages to launch it with one hand over the wide long off fence fo a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and outside off, Nicholas Pooran moves across and drags his sweep towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Brandon King stays back and punches it towards long on for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery, on off, turning away, Nicholas Pooran steers it towards point.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Nicholas Pooran knocks it back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Brandon King pushes it towards long off for another run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, Brandon King stays back to flick it away but misses to get hit high on the pads.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and around off, Brandon King tries to paddle it away but misses as Sanju Samson behind the stumps parries it to his right.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Nicholas Pooran moves back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Nicholas Pooran cuts it towards deep point this time for one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Goes short and on off, turns in, Nicholas Pooran gets cramped a bit and mistimes his cut towards point.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on off, turns away, Brandon King watches it through and punches it through covers for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, Nicholas Pooran knocks it towards long off for a single.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated, full and around off, Nicholas Pooran drives it towards sweeper covers for a couple of runs.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nicholas Pooran sends this way into the stands! This is tossed up, full and around middle, Nicholas Pooran goes down on one knee and nails his slog-sweep over the deep square leg fence for a biggie. 100 up for West Indies!
