West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, on leg, Suryakumar Yadav tries to heave it away but it goes of the toe-end of the bat towards long on for one more.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav drills it straight to mid off.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and outside off, way outside off, Suryakumar Yadav leaves it alone. Wided.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Clever bowling! Romario Shepherd bangs in a deceptive slower bouncer, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav sways away and tries to upper cut it but fails to connect.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Hardik Pandya pushes it towards long off for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav drives it wide of mid off for a single.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy pickings for SKY! Romario Shepherd serves a juicy full toss, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav stays there and whips it over the deep mid-wikcet fence for a biggie.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav clips it towards long on for one more.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full, on off, Hardik Pandya knocks it towards long off for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A bit short and around middle, Hardik Pandya pushes it wide of the bowler where Roston Chase dives to his right to make a fine stop.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle again, Suryakumar Yadav drills it towards long on for another run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Hardik Pandya eases it towards long on for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on off, Suryakumar Yadav taps it towards cover-point for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Very short again, outside off, turns away, Hardik Pandya reaches for it but slaps it straight to point.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Hardik Pandya drives it towards short covers.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Akeal Hosein continues with the shorter length, on off, Hardik Pandya mistimes his cut towards covers.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Suryakumar Yadav forces it through covers for another run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Hardik Pandya punches it towards sweeper covers for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav moves back and pats it towards long on for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle Suryakumar Yadav stays back and flicks it towards square leg for one more.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fires this one full and on off, Hardik Pandya drives it through covers for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Short again, on middle, Hardik Pandya blocks it back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav tucks it towards mid-wicket for another run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Floaed, full and on middle, Hardik Pandya works it towards long on for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle Suryakumar Yadav drills it wide of covers for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Romario Shepherd nails the yorker now, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav digs it out towards the mid-wicket region for a run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW, but turned down! Rovman Powell decides to take the review. Romario Shepherd serves this full and around middle and leg, skids through the surface, Suryakumar Yadav misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking indicates that wickets is umpire's call and SKY is safe for now. West Indies keep their review as well!
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on off, Hardik Pandya drives it towards long off for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Hardik Pandya pushes it towards covers.
Skipper, Hardik Pandya walks out to bat now.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Romario Shepherd strikes now! Sanju Samson goes back to the hut for yet another low score. Romario Shepherd lands this on a hard length and around off, shaping away a bit, zips through as well, Sanju Samson tries to guide it away without any footwork and only manages to get a thin outside edge behind where Nicholas Pooran dives to his right to take a good catch. India four down now!
10.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A very tough chance though! This is full and around middle, Suryakumar Yadav mistimes his lofted shot in front of long on where Rovman Powell runs forward quickly and dives but just fails to grab it. A great effort from him. The batters get a single.
