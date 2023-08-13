West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Nicholas Pooran has been adjudged LBW but he has reviewed it right away.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Quicker and flatter around the pads, the ball goes off the pads toward fine leg and the batters pick up a leg bye.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted, full and on the legs, Nicholas Pooran leans on and works it away toward mid-wicket for one more.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter around leg, tucked away neatly through mid-wicket for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have hurt! Tossed up around off, Brandon King skips down the track and thumps it right into the fore-arm of his partner Nicholas Pooran at the other end. That was a certain boundary but Pooran couldn't get out of the way that quickly.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a flatter delivery around off. Brandon King hops on the back foot and defends it toward mid off.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Brandon King taps it off the back foot in front of mid off and scamper sthrough for a single.
It has gotten a lot more darker in the last few minutes and the drizzle seems to be back as well. For now, they keep on playing.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! One hand comes off the bat but the ball sails over the ropes. Another slower ball, on a good length and outside off. Brandon King reaches out and goes through with the shot, slicing it over the long off fence for a maximum.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes through with the hoick and finds the gap. Length ball outside off, Brandon King fetches it and goes down on one knee forcing it through wide mid on for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A slower bumper, angling well across the right-hander, Brandon King looks to drag the pull shot but is undone by the lack of pace.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length around off, swung away in front of square leg for a couple of runs.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up around off, going across, Brandon King drives it late toward point.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row and that was easy pickings for Nicholas Pooran. Full and at the stumps, right in the slot, Pooran heaves it just over the wide long on fence and picks up his third maximum of the inning.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good length around off, angling in, Nicholas Pooran keeps his shape and swings with the angle to deposit this one well over cow corner for another biggie.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! A sharp bouncer from Hardik Pandya around off. Nicholas Pooran is hurried on as he looks to pull and the ball comes off the splice of the bat lobbing up to the right of mid off. Mukesh Kumar at mid off scampers in front and dives to his right, getting a hand on it but the ball doesn't stick.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Around the hips, Brandon King fails to get it away as the ball goes off the thigh pad toward square leg and they get a leg bye.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, angling in from around off, Brandon King looks to pull but the ball stays a bit low and almost hits the stumps.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Just sliding down! Good length on middle and leg, angling in, Brandon King misses the flick and gets hit high on the pads.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone a long, long way! Arshdeep Singh bowls this one right in the slot around off and Nicholas Pooran picks up the length early. Pooran frees his arms and smokes it across the line and into the stands over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
1.5 overs (0 Run) back of a length over middle, pushed away down toward mid on.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Banged in right around the rib cage, Nicholas Pooran looks to pull but gets a slight under edge onto the stomach. The ball rolls onto the leg side and Pooran wants the single but is sent back.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on leg stump, angling in, Nicholas Pooran looks to flick but misses and gets struck high on the pads.
Nicholas Pooran comes in early at number 3.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh strikes early and Kyle Mayers departs for another low score. Bowls it back of a length around off and takes pace off the delivery. Mayers gets into an awful position and the ball stops on him as well. Mayers looks to fend it away but gets a top edge that pops up and goes toward mid off where Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a few steps back and pouches it safely.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a slower one that is pushed well across the right-hander. Brandon King eases it behind point and picks up a single.
Arshdeep Singh to share the attack.
0.6 over (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Good length around off, angling away, Kyle Mayers plays a loose shot as he looks to drive and gets an outside edge. The ball goes through the vacant slip cordon and runs away into the third man fence.
0.5 over (0 Run) Bowled back of a length and angled across off, Kyle Mayers looks to rock back and pull it away but misses the ball.
0.4 over (0 Run) Much better from Hardik Pandya. Top length, close to the off pole and just moving enough. Kyle Mayers looks to block but is beaten past the outside edge.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! Width on offer and Kyle Mayers gets off the mark in style. Fullish length well outside off, Mayers throws his hands at it and gets it off the outer half of the bat over the backward point and over the ropes as well for a maximum.
0.2 over (1 Run) Length ball, swinging away from outside off, Brandon King brings out an expansive drive and gets it to deep cover for one. King and West Indies are off the mark!
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a fullish delivery, on middle and looking to shape it away. Brandon King stays watchful and defends it toward cover.
