West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Suryakumar Yadav goes big now! This is tossed up, full and around middle, Suryakumar Yadav gets to the pitch of it and tonks it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short and around leg, Tilak Varma nudges it towards mid-wicket where the fielder lets it through his legs for a run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on leg again, Tilak Varma backs away but only manages to knock it back to te bowler.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around leg, Tilak Varma clips it towards short fine leg.
4.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav drives it towards long off for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav pushes it wide of covers where the fielder dives to his left to make a good stop.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav pulls it wide of deep square leg for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and around off, skids through, Suryakumar Yadav looks to pull it away but miscues it towards mid off.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav mistimes his flick towards mid-wicket again.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav heaves it towards mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav finds the gap this time! Jason Holder lands this short of a length and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav accepts the width on offer and cuts it hard and wide of point for a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Suryakumar Yadav dabs it towards point.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder loses his line again and bowls this full and down the leg side, Suryakumar Yadav misses his glance. Wided again!
3.1 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder starts with a hard-length delivery, but down the leg side, Suryakumar Yadav tries to hook it away, but misses, Wided.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Tilak Varma taps it towards short covers.
Tilak Varma is the new man in.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Akeal Hosein with the double strike! He sends Shubman Gill back to the hut and both Indian openers are gone now. Hosein bowls this flatter, full and around middle, angling in, Shubman Gill goes down on one knee and tries to sweep it away, but misses it completely to get hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal for LBW, and up goes the finger. Gill has a chat with Suryakumar Yadav and decides against the review and walks back. India lose their second wicket! Oh..no! Gill must be disappointed now as the Ball Tracking shows that it was missing the wickets.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and outside off, Shubman Gill punches it straight to covers.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Akeal Hosein lands this short again, on middle, Shubman Gill moves back quickly this time and short-arm jabs it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on middle, Shubman Gill goes down early and then adjusts well to pull it wide of deep square leg for a brace.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it off the bottom edge towards deep square leg for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, outside off, Shubman Gill tries to make room but fails to reach it in the end and misses.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and around off, Shubman Gill drills it straight to mid off.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it in front of mid on for one.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Shubman Gill pulls it towards deep square leg for another run.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav moves across a bit and flicks it towards deep square leg for a run.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Kyle Mayers begins with a good-length delivery, on middle, shaping in, Shubman Gill clips it towards short fine leg for a single.
Kyle Mayers to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Suryakumar Yadav punches it straight to covers.
Suryakumar Yadav is in at number 3.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Akeal Hosein draws first blood! He gets rid of the dangerous, Yashasvi Jaiswal! Akeal Hosein bowls this a bit quicker, short and around middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to make room and heave it away but gets hurried and hits it uppishly straight back to the bowler where Akeal Hosein takes a dolly. India lose their first wicket!
0.4 over (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts it wide of covers and scampers across for a run. There was some confusion but the batters are safe.
0.3 over (1 Run) Slightly shorter, on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal clips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal and India are underway in style! This is floated, full and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal brings out the reverse-sweep this time and nails it over point for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Akeal Hosein starts with a flatter delivery, short and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal goes for the sweep but misses and gets his on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, but turned down.
We are all set to start! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of West Indies. It will be the pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to open the innings for India. Akeal Hosein has been handed the new ball and will get proceedings underway with his left-arm spin. Let's play...
Rovman Powell, the skipper of West Indies says that they are happy to bowl first. Adds that both teams have played good cricket and he is confident in his team to chase down any target. Tells that the bowlers need to stick to the plans for different batters. Informs that there are two changes as Alzarri Joseph is back in for Obed McCoy and Roston Chase replaces Odean Smith.
Hardik Pandya, the captain of India says that they will bat first as it looks like a good track and they have been good with chasing, so, want to challenge themselves. Adds that the track in the last game played really well and they did well to take wickets in the Powerplay. Mentions that on these kinds of wickets, you need to be courageous and even if you get hit, a comeback is always on the cards. Informs that they are going with the same team.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase (In place of Odean Smith), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph (In for Obed McCoy).
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson(WK), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.
TOSS - Hardik Pandya finally calls it correctly and India have elected to BAT first.
India, on the other hand, have the momentum on their side, and they cruised to a win in the last game. Shubman Gill was back to his best and found his form and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden fifty in this format as well. They are proving to be a formidable opening partnership. India have Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma who has been brilliant in this series which makes a strong middle order. Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar are being developed as fine death bowlers and they can handle the Powerplay as well. However, their best bowler has been Kuldeep Yadav who once again picked two wickets in one over in the last game, but Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel need to improve and support him well. They have a lot of quality and will be confident of making it three wins in a row to seal the series. Will they be able to do it? Or Will West Indies snatch it and lift the trophy? An exciting final T20I is coming up shortly. Toss and team news in a bit.
West Indies won the first two matches but after that their performance dropped massively. The main reason is their lackluster bowling attack. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King will look to give them a brisk start but once again the key for them will be Nicholas Pooran. Even though he failed in the last game, he is in good form and Rovman Powell also needs to take more responsibility. Shai Hope came in for Johnson Charles and looked in good touch and they need that stability in their batting. Shimron Hetmyer will also be high on confidence after an excellent fifty in the last match. Alzarri Joseph could be back as he is their most important bowler. Akeal Hosein has been economical but they need him or someone like Jason Holder or Romario Shepherd to pick up wickets in the middle. They will hope that everyone chips in and they get that all-important win.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! An inspiring comeback by the young Indian side from 2-0 to 2-2 has taken this five-match T20I series to the decider which is not that far away now. West Indies had the perfect chance to get a series win over the visitors, but they stumbled at the wrong time and now it is everything to play for at Lauderhill in Florida.
... MATCH DAY ...
