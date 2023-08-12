West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for one more. That also brings up the 100-run partnership between the two openers.
9.5 overs (3 Runs) Tossed up, full and around leg, Shubman Gill paddle-sweeps it off the bottom half towards fine leg as the fielder chases it down and just manages to push it back inside. Three runs taken.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off, turns away, Shubman Gill uses his feet again and taps it towards covers.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal uses his feet and works it towards long on for another run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Shubman Gill punches it through cover-point for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls it towards long on for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal knocks it towards long on for one more.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A slower one now, full and on middle, Shubman Gill flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal pushes it through covers for another run.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky boundary now! This is on a hard length and around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal slashes hard at it and it goes off the outside edge over short third man for a boundary.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, on middle, Shubman Gill tucks it wide of mid-wicket for a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around on leg, angling in, Yashasvi Jaiswal taps it towards point and sets off for the run but is sent back, the fielder misses his shy at the batter's end as Jaiswal dives in, and the ball deflects of the bat to the deep. Now, the batter gets the run.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Akeal Hosein lands this short again, on middle, Shubman Gill moves back quickly and brings out his signature short-arm jab towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal mistimes his pull towards long on for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Shubman Gill gets to the pitch of it and drills it towards long off for another run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fires this one short and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal uses his feet to work it away but misses and it goes off the thigh pads to the off side. A leg bye is taken.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on leg, Shubman Gill clips it through square leg for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal forces it towards long on for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill dabs it towards backward point.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal clips it through mid-wicket for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A slower one now, length again, on middle, Shubman Gill pats it to the leg side for quick run.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) This is on a good length and on middle, Shubman Gill nudges it with soft hands towards deep mid-wicket where the fielder fumbles a bit and allows the second run.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Jason Holder serves this full but down the leg side, Shubman Gill stays there and just tickles it away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal misses his flick and it goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered away! 16 runs off the over! Odean Smith bowls this short of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill backs away a bit and absolutely crunches it over point for four more runs. India 66 for none at the end of Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on middle, Shubman Gill tucks it towards mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another maximum! Odean Smith lands this short again, on middle, Shubman Gill uses his wrists and pulls it just over the deep square leg fielder for a biggie.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Odean Smith bangs in a good bouncer now, on off, takes off a bit, Shubman Gill tries to cut it away but fails to connect.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Shubman Gill slaps it towards cover-point and calls for the run but is sent back.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shubman Gill joins the party now! Odean Smith bowls a slower delivery, full and on off, Shubman Gill reads it well and waits for it to smoke it over the long off fence for a biggie.
