West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Just a singkle to end but 14 runs come off that over. Slower and turning onto the pads, Shimron Hetmyer works it away off the back foot past square leg and picks up a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, turning away, cut away in front of square on the off side for a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, Shimron Hetmyer steps out and heaves it to deep mid-wicket for just another single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, pushed through on middle, played off the back foot toward cover for a single.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shai Hope showing his class here! Tossed up again around leg stump, Hope comes down the pitch and backs away too before lofting it well over the long off fence for a biggie.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Nicely tossed up on middle, Shai Hope skips down the track and hammers it straight down the ground for a much-needed boundary.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Shimron Hetmyer gives the charge but gets an inside edge to mid-wicket. Just 2 runs off that over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up once again on a nagging length and on leg stump, Shimron Hetmyer strides forward and blocks it toward mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one down leg, swept away to the left of fine leg for a couple of runs.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted one, drifted into middle and leg, blocked out toward mid-wicket.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up on a nagging length and on middle, Shimron Hetmyer watchfully keeps it out.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Shai Hope leans on and drives it down to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on the pads, staying a touch low, Shimron Hetmyer goes on the back foot and keeps it out on the leg side.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on the stumps, Shai Hope goes back and works it away through mid-wicket for one more.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one outside off, Shimron Hetmyer drags the slog toward deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Drifted down the leg side, nudged away in front of square leg for a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Loops this one up, very full and on off, Shai Hope drives it straight to mid off.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Darted in on the pads, Shai Hope rucks it away neatly through mid-wicket and races back for the second.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one around off, Shimron Hetmyer rocks back and punches it toward cover.
Shimron Hetmyer is the next man in.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a first over from Kuldeep Yadav! West Indies lose both of their big guns and are in a spot of bother now. Kuldeep Yadav floats this one up on a nagging length around leg stump, turning it away from the right-hander. Powell stays deep and looks to just turn it around the corner. The leading edge is found and Shubman Gill takes a sharp catch moving to his right at first slip.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Quicker through the air and flatter too, sliding on across the off stump. Rovman Powell looks to stay back and cut but is well beaten.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted outside off, Shai Hope leans on and drives it square through covers for a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up full and around off, Rovman Powell drives it along the ground through wide mid off for a single.
Rovman Powell, the skipper of West Indies walks out to bat with his side in a spot of bother.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Immediate impact from Kuldeep Yadav and the dangerman Nicholas Pooran is a goner. Tosses this one up first up, around off and turning in a touch. Pooran tries to put pressure on the bowler and looks to slog it over long on but doesn't quite get the connection. Suryakumar Yadav at long on takes a comfortable catch and Kuldeep has done it again for India. A huge wicket this in the context of the innings.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A gentle full toss on off stump, Nicholas Pooran stays back and just punches it out toward mid off for a quick single. At the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are 55/2!
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a fullish length around off, Nicholas Pooran caresses this one to cover.
The hard-hitting Nicholas Pooran comes out to the middle now.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Back to over the wicket now and Arshdeep Singh picks up his second wicket. Bowls it a bit shorter and angles it well across the off stump. It is there to be hit and Brandon King slashes hard at it. The ball though flies flat off the outside edge and goes to the left of short third. Kuldeep Yadav there springs to his left and grabs a brilliant catch with both hands. King departs after a few big swings at the ball.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A change of angle from the bowler and he has been dispatched. Length ball, angling in, Brandon King has a swipe across the line and heaves it all the way over cow corner for a maximum.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length outside off, Brandon King stands tall, makes room and slashes it straight to the man at cover.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower bumper, outside off and angling away. Brandon King simply leaves it alone.
