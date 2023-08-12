West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH!
Earlier in the game, Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat first on a deck that looked pristine for batting. West Indies though lost a couple of early wickets after a fast start and that halted their progress in the middle overs. Kuldeep Yadav yet again ruled the middle phase as Shai Hope held up one end for the hosts, scoring at a good pace as well. The Indian pacers bowled decently as well with Arshdeep Singh picking up a couple of wickets but Shimron Hetmyer notched up a crucial and quick half-century and took his team to 178, giving them a chance of winning. Coming to the chase, it only went in one direction with the Indian openers in sensational form and the Windies bowlers were blown away.
West Indies finished with a bit of a flourish while batting but with the ball, they were well below par. With Alzarri Joseph being rested, their pace attack looked like a totally different unit and the sole spinner in the ranks, Akeal Hosein could only do so much. Hosein did bowl economically but couldn't pick up a wicket and there were too many loose deliveries by the pacers, hardly creating any wicket-taking opportunities. The hosts now have a lot of work to do having let slip a huge advantage in the five-match series.
WE ARE GOING THE DISTANCE! Back-to-back comprehensive performances with the bat from India and they have come roaring back from 2-0 down to level the series at 2-2. Right from the get-go, the Indian openers looked to score boundaries and with the ball coming onto the bat nicely, they made great use of the new ball allowing them to control the middle phase as well. Yashasvi Jaiswal showed aggressive intent and did get a couple of streaky boundaries but in general, he was unrelenting. Shubman Gill too found some form and timed the ball to perfection, hitting some exquisite shots in the process. The pair put on a record-equalling highest opening T20I stand for India worth 165 runs before Gill fell. Jaiswal though remained unbeaten on 84 and saw the side over the line with plenty of balls to spare.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) An anti-climatic end! Romario Shepherd loses his line and bowls this on a length but down the leg side, slower too, Tilak Varma lets it go towards the keeper where Nicholas Pooran fumbles a bit and the batters steal a bye as Pooran misses his shy at the bowler's end as well. It is also given as a wide and that is it. INDIA WIN BY 9 WICKETS!
16.6 overs (0 Run) Another slower one, full and on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it towards short covers where the fielder makes a good stop.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Tilak Varma pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Jason Holder serves this a bit too full, on leg, Tilak Varma glances it away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. India one hit away from the win now!
16.3 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery, on a length and around leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to work it away but gets an outside edge towards short third man for a run.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller now, on leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls down the pitch.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Tilak Varma cuts it towards deep point for a single.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal finds the fence now! Romario Shepherd pitches it up, outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal throws his bat at it and slices it wide and over of short third man for a boundary. India need just 9 runs for the win now!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Romario Shepherd bangs this short and on middle, Tilak Varma gets hurried a bit and mistimes his pull towards deep square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, angling in, Tilak Varma blocks it back towards the bowler.
Tilak Varma walks in at number 3.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Romario Shepherd finally draws first blood! Shubman Gill tries to take him on again but loses his wicket in the process. Romario Shepherd bowls this full again and around leg, Shubman Gill tries to whip it away but fails to get under it fully to get the elevation. As a result, it goes flat and uppishly wide of deep mid-wicket where Shai Hope runs to his right and takes a fine catch diving to his right. Gill is disappointed with himself, but he has played his part in this chase.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, on off, Shubman Gill drills it wide of long off for a couple of runs.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shubman Gill seems to be in a hurry now! Romario Shepherd bowls a slower one, full and around off, in the slot as well, Shubman Gill waits for it and dismisses it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
