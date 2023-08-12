West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida.
A fine all-round bowling show from India! They were right on point with their line and lengths on a wicket that didn't offer much to the bowlers. There were a couple of individual performers for the hosts, most notably the gritty half-century from Shimron Hetmyer, but India will still be the happier side going into the break.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Odean Smith flexes his muscles and finishes the innings off in style.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Another knuckle ball, bowled into the pitch and angling in a long way from around off. Odean Smith looks to come forward and pull but is beaten all ends up.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide again, this time there is a fielder at long off and Akeal Hosein drives the ball straight toward him for just a single.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardik Pandya didn't move an inch! Full and around off, driven firmly by Akeal Hosein straight past mid off and the ball runs away to the fence.
Akeal Hosein is the next man in. Can he take West Indies over 180 runs?
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A brilliant catch to get the big wicket. Arshdeep Singh comes back stronger after getting dispatched first ball and bowls a knuckle-ball bumper outside off. Shimron Hetmyer comes forward and tries to flat-bat it over long on. The ball is slower and Hetmyer ends up toe-ending the forehand slap toward long on. Tilak Varma there dives forward and grabs it just before the ball hit the ground and Hetmyer has to walk back after a stellar knock.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Starts the over with a biggie! In the slot, angling into the stumps, Shimron Hetmyer tees off with the wind and smokes it a long way over cow corner for amaximum.
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Arshdeep Singh (3-0-21-2).
18.6 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper, nicely bowled over the stumps, Odean Smith looks to pull it away but is beaten all ends up.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Gets it full and wide, Shimron Hetmyer drives it firmly to long off for a run and he seems a bit exhausted now due to the hot weather.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Valiant effort but all in vain! A low full toss around off, Shimron Hetmyer stays deep in his crease and heaves it away toward deep mid-wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal runs around from cow corner and gets a hand on it but the ball rolls into the boundary cushion.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full and wide this time, Odean Smith looks to drive it through cover but gets it off the outer half through point for just a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full and straight again, Odean Smith stays back and backs away before firming it to the man at mid off.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and at the stumps, Odean Smith gets it from the inner half of the bat through square leg and they come back for the second.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) A very los full toss on off stump, swung away through wide mid on by Shimron Hetmyer. Tilak Varma does well to run around from long on and cut it off but Hetmyer gets a brace and brings up a much-needed and well-made FIFTY.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Right on the money as Arshdeep Singh finds the blockhole around middle. Odean Smith bunts it out in front of cover for one more.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Back to over the wicket now and angles in a short ball at Shimron Hetmyer's body. Hetmyer awkwardly pulls it toward fine leg for one and the 150 is up for West Indies.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, banged into the deck and around off. Odean Smith gets on top of the bounce and pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss outside off, Odean Smith frees his arms and drives it wide of the man at sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Comes from around the wicket and bowls a yorker down leg, Odean Smith leaves it alone.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker first up on middle and leg, Shimron Hetmyer flicks it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, tickled away 'round the corner for one more.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and a bit quicker, Odean Smith goes deep in his crease and brooms it to deep square leg for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Drifted full and onto the pads, Shimron Hetmyer gently works it away through mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Flatter one, angled down the leg side, left alone for a wide.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Unnecessary! On the pads, nudged away around the corner for one. The throw from Mukesh Kumar though hits the stumps at the bowler's end and eludes Kuldeep Yadav, allowing Shimron Hetmyer to get back on strike.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, that has carried all the way! Floated up, a bit fuller and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer opens up the off side and drives it all the way over the cover fence for a maximum.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Well down leg, there to be hit, Shimron Hetmyer slogs wildly at it but mistimes it badly toward short fine leg.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short and well outside off, Odean Smith looks to stay back and cut but fails to make a connection.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide again, gets it right this time. Shimron Hetmyer hits it down to long on for a single.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX!! Really well done in the end. Shimron Hetmyer anticipates the full and wide one and moves a long way across. Mukesh Kumar ends up bowling a wide full toss which Hetmyer is able to get inside the line of and paddles it all the way over fine leg for a maximum.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) No ball! Very full and straight, a low full toss in fact. Odean Smith pushes it down to long on for one. Mukesh Kumar has overstepped and a Free Hit will now come up.
Odean Smith comes out to the middle now.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mukesh Kumar has got his first wicket of the game. A bit of a lazy shot though from Jason Holder. This is a bit fuller and angling into leg stump, Holder stays leg side of the ball and looks to drive it through cover but gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball then rolls on into the stumps. West Indies slip further now.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angled well across the left-hander, Shimron Hetmyer reaches out and hits it down to long off for one more.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Jason Holder drives it square of the wicket to deep cover-point for a single.
