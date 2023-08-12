West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just helped away, exquisitely done. Shortish length on the pads, pace on, Shubman Gill just picks it up his legs and lifts it all the way over fine leg for a biggie.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, wow! On the stumps, Yashasvi Jaiswal brings out the reverse sweep and slogs it all the way over the cover-point fence for a maximum.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Drifted full and on the pads, Yashasvi Jaiswal sweeps it toward short fine leg where the fielder makes a sharp stop.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill pre-meditates early and Akeal Hosein bowls it short down leg. Gill adjusts the reverse hit and hits it aerially over the cover region or a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Shubman Gill rocks back and cuts it straight to the man at point.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter outside off, Shubman Gill waits for it and cuts it square on the off side for a couple of runs.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Holds it back a touch as Akeal Hosein sees Yashasvi Jaiswal stepping out and drifts it into the pads. Jaiswal swings it away off the inner half behind square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, floated up around the pads, worked away with soft hands through mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Length ball, spilled down leg, Nicholas Pooran runs behind it and keeps it down to a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal advances and hits it down to long off for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot to bring up a maiden T20I FIFTY for Yashasvi Jaiswal and his stellar start at the international level continues. Full and wide, Jaiswal moves across and gets inside the line before scooping it over backward square leg for a boundary.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide again, cut away square this time toward deep cover for just a single. A no ball is called as Rovman Powell has overstepped. Free Hit upcoming...
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish length around off, Shubman Gill has a swipe across the line but finds the fielder at mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY for Shubman Gill and a fairly quiet tour lightens up a bit for the Indian opener. Short and wide, cut away behind point. Shimron Hetmyer in the deep does well to move to his left and put in the dive to save a couple of runs.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a good-length ball around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal forces it down to long off for a single.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 12.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 179, are 130/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2023 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.