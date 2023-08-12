West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Fires this one short again, on leg, Jason Holder clips it towards deep square leg for one more.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Shimron Hetmyer flicks it off the back foot through square leg for another run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on off, Shimron Hetmyer mistimes his cut towards short covers.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Jason Holder drives it through cover-point for a single.
Jason Holder walks out to bat now.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Axar Patel gets his man! He has the last laugh here as Romario Shepherd goes back to the hut. This is floated, full and around middle, turns away a bit, Romario Shepherd goes for the big slog across the line, but the turn away takes the top edge of the bat and the ball goes high in the air, Sanju Samson from behind the stumps moves towards the silly point region, settles under it and takes a good catch. West Indies six down now!
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! This is tossed up, full and on off, in the slot as well, Romario Shepherd clears his front leg away and launches it way over the long off fence for a biggie.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Brilliant stuff! from Mukesh Kumar! He ends the over with yet another good yorker, on leg this time, Romario Shepherd clips it through square leg for one more.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Mukesh Kumar nails another yorker, on off, Shimron Hetmyer tries to dig it out but gets a bottom edge to the right of the keeper. They cross.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Another good yorker, on off, Romario Shepherd digs it out towards mid off for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Right in the blackhole, on middle, Shimron Hetmyer initially moves across but adjusts well to tuck it towards deep square leg for another run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one now, on a length and on leg, Romario Shepherd chips it over the bowler towards long on for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer uses his feet and forces it through covers for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Romario Shepherd mistimes his drive back to the bowler.
Romario Shepherd is the new man in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes in his last over! Shai Hope tries to take in him on but holes out instead. Chahal once again bowls this flatter, full and on middle, turns away a bit, Shai Hope stays there and tries to slog it away but fails to get under it fully and hits it in the air towards wide long on where Axar Patel takes a fine catch. A good knock from Shai Hope, but West Indies lose half their side now.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Shimron Hetmyer moves back and nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Shai Hope punches it towards sweeper covers for another run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Shimron Hetmyer drives it towards long off for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shai Hope lofts it towards long on for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Shai Hope tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Shai Hope guides it straight to point.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller again and around off, Shai Hope drives it wide of sweeper covers for a brace.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on off, Shimron Hetmyer pushes it wide of covers for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shimron Hetmyer finds the fence again! This is on a good length and around off, Shimron Hetmyer waits for it and steers it between point and short third man for a boundary.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shimron Hetmyer greets Hardik Pandya with a maximum! Hardik Pandya starts with a hard-length delivery, on middle, Shimron Hetmyer clears his front leg away and heaves it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Hardik Pandya brings himself into the attack now.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Another short delivery, on off, Shai Hope goes for the pull but gets an inside edge wide of mid-wicket where Shubman Gill lets it through and the batter turns around for the second. However, a better throw from Gill at the batter's end could have trouble Hope, but he is safe for now.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav continues with his shorter length, on leg, Shimron Hetmyer pushes it wide of long off for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Shai Hope goes for the pull but gets a bottom edge towards square leg for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on leg, Shimron Hetmyer forces it wide of long on for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Goes short and on leg again, Shimron Hetmyer moves back and punchees it towards point.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! This is tossed up, full and around leg, Shimron Hetmyer dances down the track and whips it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
