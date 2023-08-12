West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts with a flatter delivery on middle, Shubman Gill stays back and works it away through the mid-wicket region. The call is for two and they get it with ease.
Akeal Hosein to share the attack.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Overpitched delivery outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal gets under it and thumps it over wide mid off. 10 off the first over off the chase!
0.5 over (0 Run) Fullish length, bowled on middle and off, Yashasvi Jaiswal blocks it back to the bowler.
0.4 over (0 Run) Well bowled! Good length, tighter line on off and this one bounces a bit extra. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to play it off the back foot but is beaten past the outside edge.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Pitched up now around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to drive at it and gets it off the outer half behind the point region and picks up a couple of runs.
0.2 over (0 Run) Misses out! Slightly short and well wide of the off stump, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to cut it away but misses.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but that will ease the nerves for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Short and wide, there to be hit, Jaiswal goes hard at it and gets a thick outside edge that runs away fine and into the third man fence. India up and running here!
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 1.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 179, are 13/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2023 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.