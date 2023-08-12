West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
We are all set for the game to begin! The umpires make their way out to the middle as the Indian players are seen in a huddle before taking their places on the field. The pair of Kyle Mayers and Brandon King will open the innings for West Indies. It will be spin to get proceedings underway as Axar Patel has been handed the new ball. Let's play...
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop is pitchside and says that the boundaries are 67 meters and 65 meters square with the straight boundaries being 74 meters and says that there is a breeze blowing across. Shakera Selman joins him and says that there is a sheen on the pitch which means the ball will slide on and the batters will enjoy it. Adds that the average score is around 175 and a score of 180 plus is on the cards but does mention that later in the day, it just slows up a touch.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of India says that they would have batted first as well. Adds that it looks like a good track and it would not change much. Tells that the boys turned up well in the last game, especially SKY and Tilak Varma, and the hunger was there as everyone chipped in at all departments. Mentions that their spinners have that knack for picking wickets and they try to keep things simple but don't let the intensity drop out there. Informs they are unchanged.
Rovman Powell, the captain of West Indies says that they will bat first as it looks like a good surface and want to put runs on the board. Adds that it is an opportunity for them to get a series win against a big team. Mentions that Jason Holder is back in and there are a couple of other changes as well. Tells that you need to be on your game in all three departments and control what you can control.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shai Hope (In place of Johnson Charles), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder (In place of Roston Chase), Odean Smith (In place of Alzarri Joseph), Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy.
TOSS - The coin lands in favour of Rovman Powell and West Indies have elected to BAT first.
India, on the other hand, finally managed to get a win in this series. SKY was back to his best, but the struggles for Shubman Gill continued and Yashasvi Jaiswal also couldn't do much on his debut. They could think about getting Ishan Kishan in for one of them. However, the most significant positive has been Tilak Varma who grabbed his opportunity with both hands scoring a fifty in the second game while just missing out on it in the previous match as Hardik Pandya finished things off before Verma got the chance to reach that milestone. Kuldeep Yadav has been the most impressive bowler while Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar have bowled well in the Powerplay as well as at the death. They will be confident and look to continue the winning momentum to level the series. Let's see who comes out on top. Toss and team news in a bit.
West Indies would need a better performance than the last game. Their openers need to improve the scoring rate to release some burden from the middle order. Another worry is the form of Johnson Charles at number 3 but he has a good record at this ground and will look for a change in fortunes. However, the most important player for them is Nicholas Pooran who is in sublime form and is also the highest-run scorer against India in this format. Alzarri Joseph will be the key in the bowling department along with Romario Shepherd. Obed McCoy and Roston Chase could be useful if the wicket is slow. Windies will hope that everything falls in place and they get the win here.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! The action for the last two matches in this T20I series between India and West Indies has moved to Central Broward Regional Park in Florida, U.S.A. India bounced back well in the last game to make it 2-1 and will hope to level it in this game to take it to a decider while Windies will want to avoid any more hiccups and seal it with a victory.
... MATCH DAY ...
