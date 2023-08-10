It's the 'long-term plan' that remains key for the Indian team despite the topsy-turvy campaign the men's national cricket team has had on the tour of West Indies. Trailing the T20I series 0-2 after the first two matches, India bounce back to win the 3rd T20I, keeping themselves alive in the contest. Hardik Pandya, India's T20I skipper for the series, pledged to stick to the bigger vision that the management has for the team. Surykumar Yadav's vintage performance with bat and Tilak Varma's unbridled 49* kept India in the thick of the action as the Men in Blue clinched victory in the third ODI by 7 wickets at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

"Very important to win. We spoke as a group that these three games will be exciting. Two losses or two wins does not change the long-term plans. We have to show we are ready when it comes to such (must-win) games. Nicky (Nicholas Pooran) did not come out to bat and that allowed us to keep our pacers back, and also allowed Axar to bowl his four overs," said Hardik in a post-match presentation.

"If Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I. As a group, we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don't need someone at number eight. As Surya mentioned, they (Suryakumar and Tilak) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like Surya in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others," added Hardik.

With this win, India has managed to keep the series alive by 2-1. There are two more games to go.

With ANI inputs