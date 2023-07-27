India went with Ishan Kishan for the first ODI against West Indies on Barbados on Thursday. That meant that the wicketkeeper-batter in the squad Sanju Samson had to warm the bench. However, fans were in for a surprise when 'Samson' made an appearance on the field. However, it was actually Suryakumar Yadav who was wearing the jersey of Sanju Samson. Needless to say, fans had a field day while seeing the sight on social media.

SKY wearing Sanju Samson's Jersey pic.twitter.com/AODi4XhrgW — Don Cricket (@doncricket_) July 27, 2023

Surya wearing the Jersey of Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/xTUTwrmyhk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 27, 2023

SKY teasing Samson fans pic.twitter.com/0HzXCtO6r1 — cricket wala ladka (@cricketwalaldka) July 27, 2023

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the first ODI on Thursday at the Kensington Oval. India capped off an impressive display earlier in the two-match Test series. They won the series by 1-0 and will be looking to continue their hot form in the ODI's as well. This series will certainly aid them in their quest of claiming the World Cup.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said during the time of toss, "We are gonna field first, no particular reason. We are gonna try a few different things. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but the results are important for us. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners."

West Indies skipper Shai Hope said during the time of toss, "Every series means a lot. We've got to play each game and each series to win. Now is a good opportunity to do so against a top team. We have got some quality spinners as well. We will try to put up a good score on the surface. There will be a bit moisture and we need to be bat carefully in the beginning."

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

With AN inputs