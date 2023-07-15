India registered a comprehensive victory over West Indies in the first Test match in Dominica and as a result, Rohit Sharma leapfrogged legend Sachin Tendulkar in the list of India's most successful Test skippers. This was Rohit's fifth win in 8 matches as skipper while Sachin had just four in 25 encounters. The current Indian team skipper also surpassed Ajinkya Rahane and Ajit Wadekar who have both led India to victory on four occasions. Kohli tops the list with 40 victories from 68 matches while MS Dhoni (27 wins) and Sourav Ganguly (21 wins) are currently second and third respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin was too good for an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up as his second five-wicket haul of the game set up India's innings and 141-run victory in the opening Test.

After India declared their first innings at 421 for five midway into the afternoon session, an improved batting show was expected from the Caribbean batters but they were simply not up to the task and collapsed to 130 all out in 50 overs to ensure a three-day finish.

Ashwin followed his 33rd five-wicket haul in the first innings with envious figures of seven for 71 in 21.3 overs, his best in an overseas Test.

The result was a foregone conclusion after the West Indies were bundled out for 150 on the opening day.

India's big win was also set up by Yashasvi Jaiswal who made a sublime 171 on debut. Virat Kohli contributed with 76 off 182 but it was not among his fluent knocks as he had to work extremely hard for his runs and was even dropped twice along the way.

(With PTI inputs)