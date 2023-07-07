The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies and one of the notable additions to the team was Mumbai Indians youngster Tilak Varma. The left-hander was revelation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and he showed a brilliant level of consistency in an injury-hampered season. However, questions were raised over the omission of Rinku Singh who emerged as the star for Kolkata Knight Riders with his aggressive brand of batting and even West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell called him one of the best finishers in the tournament.

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra had his say on the team selection and said that it is difficult that Tilak Verma will be batting at his preferred No. 3 spot because of the presence of bigger and more experiences names. Chopra also added that if India were looking to include a batter who can bat at No. 6 and potentially finish the game, Rinku would have been a better pick in his opinion.

“In the middle order – Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. I don't think the team is thinking of playing Tilak Varma at No. 3. The two wicketkeepers that they have picked in Samson and Ishan Kishan are far better suited to play in the No. 3 position. Tilak Verma played better at the top of the order in IPL. If they were searching for a player to bat after Hardik Pandya, then Rinku Singh could have been a better choice unless Tilak Varma will play at No. 3,” Chopra saidin the video.

The West Indies tour will begin from July 12 with both the teams playing two Test matches. It will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is.

India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.