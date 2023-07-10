Ravindra Jadeja is on the verge of surpassing the legendary duo of Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev to become the Indian bowlers with the most ODI wickets against West Indies. Jadeja currently has 41 wickets in 29 matches – one less than Kumble. Legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev leads the list with 43 dismissals but with India playing three ODIs against West Indies in the upcoming tour, Jadeja has a brilliant opportunity to claim the impressive record. Overall, fast bowler Courtney Walsh has the most number of wickets (44) when it comes to ODI matches between India and West Indies.

Meanwhile, Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly gave his verdict on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's exclusion from India's T20I squad for their upcoming tour of West Indies.

Rohit and Virat will be a part of the India team for the ODI and the Test series but they won't feature in the T20I series and Hardik Pandya will step up to lead the Indian team from the front.

While speaking to RevSportz, Ganguly said that in the end, the best players should be picked and it doesn't matter even if both players are not present in the Indian team.

"Pick your best players, it doesn't matter who they are. In my opinion, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have a place in T20I cricket and I cannot see why a Kohli or a Rohit cannot play T20I cricket. Kohli was in great form in the IPL, and both have a place in T20 cricket, if you ask me," Ganguly said.

Both teams will lock horns for a five-match T20I series, the first of which will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, on August 3.

The second T20I will be played at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana on August 6 while the third will be hosted at the same venue on August 8.

The fourth and the fifth T20I fixtures will be played at the Broward County Stadium, Florida on August 12 and 13.

(With PTI inputs)