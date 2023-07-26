The West Indies vs India series concluded on a sorry note as the 5th day of the second Test between the two sides was washed out due to rain. The Indian team was on the cusp of a 2-0 series sweep, needing 8 wickets on the final day but not a single ball was possible due to rain. After the game, the organisers decided to name Mohammed Siraj the Player of the Series, honouring the pacer for his 7 wickets in the series. However, India great Zaheer Khan wasn't in agreement with the decision, suggesting Ravichandran Ashwin should've been given the award.

In comparison to Siraj, who had 7 wickets to his name in the two maches, Ashwin concluded the series with 15 scalps. In Zaheer's views, Ashwin was the 'main guy' in India's triumph this series.

"He picked up that 10-fer, he was the main wrecker-in-chief, got 15 wickets, got a fifty as well. He had a terrific series. Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma) and Yashasvi (Jaiswal) scored runs, but the main guy, who helped India get a result, was right up with his performance. My Man of the Series would have been Ashwin," Zaheer said in a chat on Jio Cinema.

Other than picking up 15 wickets in the two Tests, Ashwin also scored a half-century in the second match. Yet, he was snubbed for the Player of the Series award.

Having been snubbed for a place in India's team for the World Test Championship final, Ashwin truly showed what he can do with the ball, even outside India.

After the conclusion of the Test series, the two teams will shift focus to the ODI assignment which begins on July 27.