The first day of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica completely belonged to the visitors. Ravichandran Ashwin weaved his magic on way to taking his 33rd five-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets. The result was that West Indies' first innings ended on 150. Apart from the superb bowling effort, the Indians were agile on the field too. While there were several good catches, the one that stood out was that of Mohammed Siraj, who took a brilliant catch of Jermaine Blackwood.

Off a fuller delivery outside off by Ravindra Jadeja, Blackwood looked to go over Jadeja's head. But Siraj was fast enough to move to his right from mid-off and leapt high in the air to take a great catch with his stretched arm. He even took a blow on his elbow while taking the catch.

Watch: Siraj Takes Blinder To Dismiss WI Star, Jadeja In Awe In 1st Test

Nursing a bruised ego after WTC final snub last month, Ravichandran Ashwin made the best possible comeback as his 33rd five-wicket haul put India in the driver's seat against a below-par West Indies on the first day of the opening Test, on Wednesday.

Ashwin justified his top billing in ICC Test bowlers' ranking with figures of 5 for 60 in 24.3 overs to decimate West Indies for a lowly 150 in 64.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (3/26 in 14 overs) beautifully complementing him to make life miserable for the home team batters. With more than an hour available for batting skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting, 65 balls) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting, 73 balls) added 80 runs for the opening stand to bring down first innings deficit to 70 going into second day.

With PTI inputs