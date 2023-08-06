One of India's finest spinners in white-ball cricket, Yuzvedra Chahal, hasn't found breaking into the Indian playing XI easy of late. Though Chahal has been a part of most of India's white-ball assignments, more often than not, only one of him and Kuldeep Yadav has managed to break into the team. While there's been plenty of chatter over Chahal's non-selection in certain matches, the wrist-spinner isn't bothered by his lack of game-time at all. When asked about the frequent snubs, Chahal gave reporters a firm response, suggesting cricket is a team game, unlike chess.

"Team combination is our priority and it is not something new," Chahal told reporters of the second T20I against West Indies. "At 7 we generally play Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel. Three spinners can only play if the wickets are spin friendly. Kuldeep is bowling really well, he is in a great rhythm and that's why team is backing him. I keep working on nets so that whenever I get the chance I will grab it.

"I've not been playing in the last two-three series. Previously you would have seen me playing in England or West Indies and Kuldeep (Yadav) was not playing then."



Chahal didn't get a go in the Indian team in any of the three ODIs against West Indies but found a spot for himself in the first T20I. The veteran spinner said that he is very happy to be wearing the Indian jersey, whether as part of the playing XI or one of the 15 members of the squad picked for the tour.

"We are professional cricketers. I was playing after two months, last I played was in the IPL. It is all about the preparation. This is not an individual sport, you are playing here for your team. There are times when players has to sit out for two series, so it doesn't mean that they are not part of the team.

"I am very happy that I am getting to wear the blue jersey every day. I am not sitting at home. I am travelling with the team. I am part of the team. I have played chess, it is an individual game but cricket is a team sport. Out of fifteen people in the squad only eleven can play. In the past few series, when I was playing Kuldeep was not getting the chances," he explained.