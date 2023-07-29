Kuldeep Yadav was at his best on Thursday as the left-arm spinner helped India bundle out West Indies for a paltry total of 114 in the first ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl to bowl first in the series opener before Kuldeep returned figures of 4 for 6 in only three overs, two of which were maidens. The peformance saw Kuldeep creating history as he recorded the best-ever bowling figures by an Indian bowler in an ODI match on West Indies soil.

Kuldeep surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's 4 for 17 against West Indies the leggie had recorded at Port of Spain in July last year.

Brought on as the sixth bowler, Kuldeep triggered the capitulation which saw the last seven wickets of West Indies cascading for 26 runs, finishing with outstanding figures.

"I've been working on my rhythm over the last two years. My rhythm wasn't very well last year but now it's coming out very well," said man-of-the-match Kuldeep.

"With the spin and drift it's very difficult for the batters to read, especially now with an increase in pace."

Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja masterminded the rout of an abject West Indies team as India romped to a five-wicket victory with more than 27 overs to spare in the opening ODI of a three-match series on Thursday.

Beaten 1-0 in the preceding two-Test series, the home team were brushed aside for just 114 off 23 overs after being put in as they appeared completely at sea in trying to cope especially with variations offered by Kuldeep's wrist-spin.

India were always on course for the modest target thanks to Ishan Kishan's belligerent 52, although the loss of three wickets near the end of the chase took some of the gloss off the win.

(With AFP Inputs)