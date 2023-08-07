Ishan Kishan tried to outsmart Rovman Powell from behind the stumps but ended up waiting a bit too long before taking the bails off during the second T20I match between India and West Indies in Guyana on Sunday. During the 7th over of the match, Ravi Bishnoi bowled a delivery wide off leg stump but Kishan was able to collect it properly. However, he held his position and waited for Powell to lift his leg so that he can try the stumping. However, when he ended up dislodging the bails, it was a bit too late as the batter was already back in his crease and his plan did not materialise in the way that he would have wanted.

Tilak Varma struck his first international half-century as India struggled to 152-7 after winning the toss and batting first in the second T20I against West Indies in Guyana on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Varma, who helped light up the IPL with 343 runs for the Mumbai Indians this season, made 51 from 41 balls before clipping left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to fine leg where Obed McCoy pouched the catch.

Ishan Kishan waited, and waited! But ended up waiting too long, perhaps!



Watch it till end!#INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ZEkBsYULN9 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 6, 2023

Varma came to the crease in the fourth over after Shubman Gill was caught at third man off Alzarri Joseph and Suryakumar Yadav, playing his 50th T20I, was run out by a direct hit from Kyle Mayers to leave India on 18 for two.

Varma added 42 for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan before the opener was bowled by Romario Shepherd for 27.

Sanju Samson fell cheaply and after the dismissal of Varma, who hit five fours and one six in his 51, it was left to slipper Hardik Pandya with 24 from 18 balls to drag the Indians towards a half-decent target.

Advertisement

The West Indies bowlers kept it tight throughout with none of them conceding more than 29 runs, Shepherd, Joseph and Hosein picking up two wickets each.

India's total of 152 wasn't good enough as West Indies chased down the target with 2 wickets in hand.

(With AFP inputs)