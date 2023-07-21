Virat Kohli can't stop getting to new highs it seems. Playing his 500th international match, the former Indian cricket team captain made the occasion extra special by scoring his 76th international ton and his 29th Test ton. This is Kohli's first hundred in an overseas Test since December, 2018. That, the long wait came to an end in his milestone match, which is also the 100th Test between India and West Indies, made the feat memorable. Also, Kohli now has the most number of international tons in 500 matches, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 75 international tons in his first 500 international matches.

Kohli is also the first-ever player to score a century in his 500th international match. Kohli now has joint second-most number of tons against West Indies. His tally of 12 centuries is only behind Sunil Gavaskar's mark of 13 centuries. South Africa's Jacques Kallis also has 12 tons.

Earlier, on Day 1 of the second Test, Openers Rohit Sharma (80 off 143) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) shared a brisk 139-run stand to provide another perfect launch pad before the West Indies struck four times in the afternoon session to put brakes on India's scoring rate on Thursday.

Kohli (87 batting off 161) and Ravindra Jadeja (36 batting off 84) played some exquisite strokes in the final session and ensured India collected 106 runs in 33.2 overs without losing a wicket. Kohli, who got off the mark with a straight drive after consuming 20 dot balls, will head into day two just 13 runs shy of his first hundred in an overseas Test since December 2018. Majority of his six boundaries came on the off side including a picture perfect cover drive off a Kemar Roach half-volley in the 57th over.

With PTI inputs