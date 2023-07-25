WI vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: The start of play on the fifth and final day of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad has been delayed due to rain. The heavens opened up and washed out the first session. Currently, it is raining heavily at Queen's Park Oval. The hosts are 76/2, needing 289 runs to beat India. On the other hand, the guests need 8 wickets. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood will be resuming at their overnight scores of 24 and 20, respectively. India had declared their second innings at 181 for 2, setting a 365-run target for hosts. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies, straight from Trinidad: