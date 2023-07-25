India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 5 Highlights: India Win Test Series Against Windies 1-0 After Rain Forces A Draw In 2nd Test
WI vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: The start of play on the fifth and final day of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad has been delayed due to rain
WI vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: The start of play on the fifth and final day of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad has been delayed due to rain. The heavens opened up and washed out the first session. Currently, it is raining heavily at Queen's Park Oval. The hosts are 76/2, needing 289 runs to beat India. On the other hand, the guests need 8 wickets. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood will be resuming at their overnight scores of 24 and 20, respectively. India had declared their second innings at 181 for 2, setting a 365-run target for hosts. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies, straight from Trinidad:
- 00:26 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Match called off!Here is the inevitable, the match has been called off due to rain. The second and final Test ends in a draw. That means India seal the series 1-0.
- 00:13 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Have a look at the ground!
It's pouring here in Trinidad #TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/P8TyCYlVIT— BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2023
- 00:07 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Heavy rain!The visuals are definitely not good as it is pouring at the moment. The covers are on, but the type of rain Queen's Park Oval is receiving currently, preparing the outfield even after rain stops won't be so easy.
- 23:59 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rain arrives again!Rain is back in Trinidad and this time it is heavy.
- 23:49 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rain stops!It has stopped raining now. The hide and seek game of rain continues. Let's hope that we get to see some action today.
- 23:40 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Gloomy pictureThe clouds are dark and the floodlights are on. Now, this is giving a negative statement. From this point, a draw seems more likely.
- 23:25 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rain returns!The rain has returned. It was all set to come ever since the groundsmen hinted about it by covering the pitch.
- 23:15 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Bad news!Really sorry for bringing out this news to you but the cloud cover has delayed the start of play on Day 5. The covers have been put back over the pitch and it seems we are going to see some rain.
- 22:59 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Some positive development!The covers are coming off at the Queen's Park Oval. This is a positive and good news. The action will start at 11:10pm.
- 22:48 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rain stops!Oh, here is another udpate. It has now stopped raining in Trinidad. This is so frustrating for the cricket fans. Just when it seems that play is set to start, rain arrives and when it seems that the play is not possible, it stops, giving way to a clear sky. For now, there is no rain!
- 22:44 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rain returns!Here is som bad news, folks! The rain has returned. However, currently there is a slight drizzle but enough to make the groundsmen cover the pitch. By this time the players would have walked to the middle, but rain has affected the play again.
- 22:32 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Queen's Park Oval all set for resumption!
Sun is out!— BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2023
The Day 5 action to begin at 13.15 Local Time (10.45 PM IST) #TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/azNRfbh1OK
- 22:23 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Here's the time for Tea!The Tea be taking place at 12.45am. It will go till 01:05am before the final session starts.
- 22:06 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Action to start at 10:45 PM!The play will start at 10:45 PM IST. A total of 67 overs are set to be bowled only if rain allows. This is going to be tough for the Indian bowlers, unless they get some help from the current conditions.
- 21:47 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: How Pant helped Kishan?In case you missed this video from yesterday. Here is Ishan Kishan revealing how Rishabh Pant helped him improve his skills -
Hey Rishabh Pant - Ishan Kishan thanks you#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @RishabhPant17 | @ishankishan51 | @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/hH6WxxJskz— BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2023
- 21:34 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: 1st session washed out!The first session has been washed out as we have already crossed the scheduled time for Lunch.
- 21:26 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Clock is ticking!The first session seems all set to be washed out now as were are really close to the scheduled Lunch time.
- 21:09 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Sky is clear now!This sky is clear at Queen's Park Oval at the moment in Trinidad.
Sights of clear blue skies at the moment here in Trinidad.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2023
We hope to get some action underway if there is no rain.#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/J14RKEXSNz
- 20:55 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Covers coming off!The covers are coming off. Will we have some play or it is going to be early Lunch? Stay connected as we will be updating you about it soon.
- 20:37 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rain stops!We have some good news. It has stopped raining. The covers are still on but umpires walk out to the middle to have an inspection. Stay connected for live udpates
- 20:30 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rain, rain, go away!Rain continues to frustrate. The first session is likely to be washed out as we might have an early Lunch at Queen's Park Oval. West Indies batters might not complain, but the Indian bowlers must be getting irritated with the delay.
- 19:58 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Meanwhile, at Queen's Park OvalThe rain has got heavier at Queen's Park Oval as the India and West Indies players continue to wait for the final day's play to start.
- 19:56 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Mukesh talks about maiden Test wicket!Maiden Test wicket for any bowler is special but how about celebrating it with a prominent star like Virat Kohli on the field. "When I got the wicket, Virat bhaiya ran up and hugged me. I was in a different world. The man I have watched all these years on TV and looked up to is hugging you. It felt great," told Mukesh on taking his maiden Test wicket. Read more
- 19:44 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Delay continues!The delay in the start of play continues. The first session might be washed out completely if the rain continues like this. However, for that to happen, we still have some good time in hand.
- 19:22 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rain increases India's problems!The more it rains today, the tougher it becomes for India as they will be having lesser time to bowl to West Indies. The way the pitch has performed so far and the rain has interrupted the final day, it seems that the Indian bowlers have their task cut out.
- 19:15 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Teams yet to arrive!It is interesting to note that both the teams are still in their hotels. The way it is raining at the Queen's Park Oval currently, the resumption of the match anytime soon seems like a dream. Let's hope, we get a good amount of play today. Keep your fingers crossed guys!
- 19:10 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: The rain is heavy!The rain at Port of Spain is heavy at the moment. It's literally pouring. This is a definitely not a scene a cricket fan would ever like.
- 19:03 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rain delays start!Here is a bad news to the start of the day. They play was set to kick off half an hour early today, but rain has delayed that start. It is raining heaving at the moment in Port of Spain and the covers are on. Stay connected for the live updates.
- 18:52 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Siraj also in focus!Mohammed Siraj had registered a five-wicket haul in the first innings of West Indies. He had picked only one wicket on Day 3 but the following day saw him wreaking havoc with four wickets. India must be hoping a similar show from the right-arm pacer at the start of play on Day 5.
- 18:43 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Remarkable feat for Ashwin!Ravichandran Ashwin is second on the list of the Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against West Indies. He has 75 scalps to his name. Kapil Dev is first with 89 dismissals to his name. Anil Kumble follows Ashwin with 74 wickets.
- 18:37 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: How is the new ball doing?The new ball that India picked at the start of the West Indies innings did provide some swing to the pacers and assisted Ravichandran Ashwin later, but it still could not do such wonders as the second new ball taken by India during the first innings of West Indies did.
- 18:33 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: A look at stats!With two wickets on Day 4, Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the Indian bowlers with second highest wickets in international cricket (including wickets taken for Asia XI). Anil Kumble tops the chart with 956 wickets, while Ashwin follows him with 712. Harbhajan is third on the list with 711 wickets.
- 18:24 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: West Indies eye a solid start!The pair of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood has already added 32 runs off 72 balls. If the duo could keep Indian bowlers at bay at the start of the first session, West Indies can some serious chance in this tough chase of 365 against India.
- 18:16 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Eyes on Ravichandran Ashwin!Everyone is aware of how dangerous Ravichandran Ashwin could be in the fourth innings with the ball in hand. To add to West Indies' problems, the spinner was getting some help from the surface on Sunday after Windies started their chase. He has already picked two wickets and will be the centre of attraction on the final day.
- 18:07 (IST)IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: What happened on Day 4?Rain had its fair share yet we saw some good amount of play on Day 4. India bundled out West Indies for 255, taking a 183-run lead before Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started all guns blazing. The skipper hit a fiery fifty which was followed by a power-packed half-century from Ishan Kishan. India declared their second innings at 181 for 2, setting a target of 365 before Ravichandran Ashwin reasserted the guests' dominance with twin strikes. Check highlights HERE
- 17:51 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the final day of the second Test between India and West Indies. Chasing 365, two-down West Indies need 289 runs more to win the game. Needless to say that India need the remaining 8 wickets.