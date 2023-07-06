Yashasvi Jaiswal made strong claims for a coveted Test cap during an intra-squad practice game ahead of the series opener against the West Indies. Jaiswal's Test debut is a matter of time but what could be a subject of discussion is his usual batting slot which is opening or one down, a position that the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara was forced to vacate after nearly three years of non-performance and an archaic style of Test match batting.

The Indian team included some local club cricketers along with its own 16 players for the two-day training-cum-practice game. The first Test begins on July 12.

With Pujara being axed, the 20-year-old Jasiwal was seen opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma. An on-drive off Mohammed Siraj and a rasping square cut off Unadkat had class written all over it.

While Jaiswal got to play 76 balls, his skipper settled for 67 balls before retiring.

However, Jaiswal's promotion ahead of regular opener Shubman Gill is an indication that head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit are thinking of blooding the young Mumbai batter as an opener.

The long-term plan of the Indian team management could see them use Shubman Gill as their No. 3 batter and try out Jaiswal as an opener.

It must be mentioned that Gill, who has been one of the most consistent batters in recent times, is actually a middle-order player, who preferred to play at No. 3 or 4 during his days as India U-19 and India A player.

In fact, it was under Dravid's coaching in the age-group and pathways (India A) team that Gill had batted in the middle-order.

He has a double hundred (204) in an 'A' Test against the West Indies in 2019 in Tarouba. In that innings, he batted at No. 5 (virtually No. 4) as Shahbaz Nadeem was sent in as night-watchman on the second evening.

With Kohli taking his spot at No. 4 and Ajinkya Rahane at No. 5, along with Ravindra Jadeja at No. 6 and KS Bharath at No. 7, the batting order looks more or less sorted.

