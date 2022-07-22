West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) EDGED AND SIX! Short of a length and on middle. Gill looks to pull but gets a top edge oer fine leg for a biggie.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) Four leg byes! On a length and angling on the hips. Gill shuffles across and tickles it to fine leg for a boundary. Given as leg byes as it came off the pads.
2.3 overs (1 Run) DROP AND RUN! This is full and on middle. Dhawan pushes it with soft hands to mid off and takes off for a quick single. Pooran has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Short in length and slanting just outside off. Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Angles it across, thinking Dhawan will try to drive away from the body but Shikhar Dhawan is off to a watchful start. Leaves it alone.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good comeback after going for six runs in the first couple of deliveries. Angles it on middle, it is tucked to mid-wicket.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Gill uses his feet and cuts it but again straight to the man at cover-point.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Seales drags his length back and makes it to nip away. Gill chops it to point.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and outside off. Gill reaches for it and drives it to the man at covers.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Again this is full and outside off, width on offer and Gill hits it through covers for a brace.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill is off the mark in superb fashion! This is full and outside off, hint of away seam. Gill leans and drives it to the right of covers for a boundary.
Jayden Seales to operate with the other new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Outside off, length and it is left alone.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Just uses the pace! Really good shot! Short of a length and around off. Dhawan hangs back and ramps it to third man, no one standing there and it races into the fence.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! India and Shikhar Dhawan are underway! Pitched up, outside off. Dhawan drives it firmly through cover-point for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Dhawan leaves it alone.
0.2 over (0 Run) Superb stop from King! Overpitched and outside off, it is there to be hit. Dhawan drives it to cover-point where King dives to his right and makes a solid stop.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a length ball, angling across, outside off. Dhawan leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
We are done with the pre-match formalities and it's now time to play! The umpires and the players are out in the middle. The two openers for India, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill make their way out to the middle as the Windies team is seen in a huddle. Alzarri Joseph has the new ball in hand and is raring to go but just before the first ball is bowled, the players are seen taking the knee to show their support for the BLM movement. Let's play...
We are minutes away from the start of the match but first, the two sides line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the anthem of Trinidad and Tobago played first followed by the national anthems of India and West Indies.
Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of India, says that they were thinking about bowling first too as the wicket looks a bit sticky but is happy with batting first as well. Adds that he is a cool captain and makes sure that the team stays energetic and tries to keep the process going in order to get the wins. Mentions that the bench strength they have is complimentary and the exposure the young guys get is a good stage to showcase their talent. Adds that Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer are a few guys to look out for and ends by saying that they get great support whenever they play here.
West Indies skipper, Nicholas Pooran says they will bowl first. Adds that they are doing it due to the weather around and they want to use the conditions early on. Shares that it was important to win the toss and hopes the player will be happy about it. Tells that they spoke about the recent loss and they want to improve in different areas. Informs Jason Holder is out due to Covid but Kyle Mayers is back after the injury and the rest are the same players from the Bangladesh series.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales.
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
TOSS - West Indies have won the toss and they will have a BOWL first.
India have been on a roll in the limited overs format and having bagged both the T20I and ODI series against formidable hosts England, they will be looking to continue their march. As many as six senior players, including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, have been rested for this tour but given the depth in the Indian side, Shikhar Dhawan will look to guide them to yet another series win here. Who will start off on the right foot and take the lead in the series? We'll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
