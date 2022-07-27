Indian top order batter KL Rahul will miss the entire T20I series against West Indies as he has been asked to take further rest after having tested positive for COVID-19 last week, sources in the BCCI told NDTV. Rahul had been recovering from an injury which had ruled him out of India's home T20I series against South Africa and the tour of England.

India currently lead the ODI series against West Indies 2-0, with the last match to be played later today. Shikhar Dhawan captained India in the series while designated India captain Rohit Sharma will return for the T20Is after being rested for the ODIs.

The five-match T20I series will start on July 29 and will conclude on August 7.

Last week, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, after the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai, had informed about Rahul being COVID positive.

Rahul has now completed his isolation period, but according to ESPNcricinfo, he has been advised one more week's rest and recuperation by the BCCI's medical professionals.

Rahul, who underwent surgery recently and had resumed his training at the NCA in Bengaluru, was named in the T20I squad against West Indies and was supposed to take a fitness test in a couple of days.

The T20I squad of Team India arrived in Trinidad on Tuesday ahead of their five-match series against West Indies.

The Men in Blue have gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the ODI series.

Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI against West Indies by two wickets at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday.

Both teams will be facing each other for the third and final ODI match on Wednesday at Port of Spain.

(With ANI inputs)