The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to gain an unassailable lead in the ongoing five-match series when they take the field against West Indies in the fourth T20I in Florida. Team India have been in fine form in this series, and this is the main reason they have gained a 2-1 lead in the series so far. It was Suryakumar Yadav who stole the show in the third T20I as he played a knock of 76 runs and he would hope to showcase good performances in the remaining two matches.

When will India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match be played?

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be played on Saturday, August 6.

Where will India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match start?

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will start at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match?

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match?

Promoted

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be streamed on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)