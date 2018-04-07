Commonwealth Games 2018: Weightlifters Continue Medal Rush, Venkat Rahul Ragala Wins India's 4th Gold

Indian weightlifters continued to shine at the Commonwealth Games 2018 as Venkat Rahul Ragala won a gold medal in men's 85kg event at Carrara Sports Arena 1 in Gold Coast on Saturday. Ragala lifted 151kg in snatch and 187 in clean and jerk for a total of 338 kg to win the sixth medal overall for India - all of which have been won by weightlifters. This is India's second medal of the day after Sathish Kumar Sivalingam had won gold in the men's 77kg weightlifting category on Saturday morning.

Samoa's Don Opeloge won silver, while Malaysia's Muhamad Fazrul Azrie Mohdad bagged the bronze medal.

India have won four gold, one silver and one bronze so far in the quadrennial event.

Earlier in the day, Sathish Kumar, who had won the gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow in Scotland and repeated the feat by overcoming a stiff challenge from England's Jack Oliver, who won the silver.

Sathish was crowned the Commonwealth Games 2018 champion after finishing with a combined score (snatch, clean and jerk) of 317 kg.