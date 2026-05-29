Spectators at a top beach volleyball competition in Japan this weekend will be banned from taking photos or videos after organisers said fans had been responsible for "malicious" shots of players. The Japan Volleyball Association said recording images on any device, including smart glasses, would be prohibited at the Tonarino round of the country's beach volleyball tour for men and women, taking place on Saturday and Sunday.The ban carries on from last week's round in the coastal city of Hekinan, where the JVA said players had complained that they were "unable to concentrate on their performance".

"Despite our repeated guidance and reminders regarding the rules and etiquette for photography, we have observed malicious photography by some spectators at the Hekinan round," the JVA said upon introducing the ban.

"We take a very serious view of the fact that inappropriate photography has not improved despite repeated warnings."

The JVA expanded its ban for this weekend's event to include binoculars, opera glasses and similar devices.

"We sincerely apologise to all those who were looking forward to watching and taking photographs, but our top priority is to maintain an environment where the competing athletes can concentrate on their performance with peace of mind," the JVA said.

Sports authorities in Japan have made repeated efforts to protect athletes from inappropriate photography.

The country's women's team uniforms at the 2024 Paris Olympics were made from a special material that blocks infrared photos highlighting underwear.

Japan's gymnastics association also introduced a photograph permit system at events.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi