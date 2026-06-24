Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers are not parting ways anytime soon. The former undrafted guard has reportedly agreed to return to the Lakers on a four-year, $185 million maximum contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The blockbuster extension keeps one of the franchise's biggest success stories in Los Angeles for years to come. Even more impressive, the deal makes Reaves the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history, capping off an incredible rise that few saw coming when he entered the league in 2021.

Austin Reaves' $185 Million Lakers Contract Rewards His Remarkable Rise

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Reaves plans to sign a four-year, $185 million max contract with the Lakers. The agreement reportedly includes a player option for the 2029-30 season. To make the deal happen, Reaves declined his existing $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign. The new contract will reportedly begin at roughly $41.3 million next season and increase each year.

The extension shows just how valuable Reaves has become for the Lakers. Once viewed as a role player, the 28-year-old developed into one of the team's most dependable starters. During the 2025-26 season, Reaves averaged career highs of 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 51 games while shooting 49% from the field. His growth as a scorer, playmaker and clutch performer convinced the Lakers to invest heavily in him.

This contract is also about the Lakers' future. With Luka Dončić expected to lead the franchise for years, keeping Reaves gives Los Angeles another proven offensive creator in his prime. The move also sends a clear message that the organization sees Reaves as a cornerstone piece rather than simply a supporting player. That belief makes his journey from undrafted prospect to franchise star even more remarkable.

Austin Reaves' Undrafted Journey Makes Lakers Extension Historic

Every NBA season produces feel-good stories, but Reaves' path stands out from the rest. Five years ago, he entered the league without hearing his name called on draft night. Today, he has secured one of the biggest contracts in basketball.

After going undrafted in 2021 out of Oklahoma, Reaves joined the Lakers and gradually earned a bigger role. He started as a two-way player before becoming a full-time contributor during the Russell Westbrook era. Season after season, he improved his scoring, decision-making and leadership. In 2023, he signed a four-year deal worth around $54 million. Now, he has turned that breakthrough into a historic payday.

Not everyone believes Reaves deserves a full max contract, especially since he has yet to make an All-Star team. However, the Lakers clearly value consistency, development and loyalty. Reaves has delivered all three while thriving under pressure in one of the NBA's biggest markets. His story is important because it proves that draft status does not define a player's future. Sometimes, hard work truly changes everything.