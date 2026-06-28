The Los Angeles Lakers have added rookie Cameron Carr to their squad and he has already made his intentions clear. After being drafted, Carr said he wants to guard the opposition's best player and help improve the team's defence. Even before making his NBA debut, Carr received a warm welcome from Lakers stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. According to his father, former NBA player Chris Carr, both players personally reached out to congratulate the rookie and welcome him to the team.

Chris Carr reveals Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves reached out

Speaking after the 2026 NBA Draft, Chris Carr shared that his son did not have to wait long before hearing from his new teammates. “Oh yeah, I know that Luka and Austin Reaves have already text him and say welcome to the family to it,” the elder Carr shared. “So, you know, it's just a it's just a great opportunity and you know, God willing, you'll stay healthy and be able to go come in and just get a chance to get an opportunity and you know, it's the most exclusive club in the world, dude.”

For Chris, the moment was special. After spending six seasons in the NBA and facing legends such as Kobe Bryant during his own career, he believes his son is walking into an ideal environment with experienced leaders around him.

The welcome also came after Cameron made his intentions clear during his first interaction with the media following the draft. “First things first, play defense. I feel like I've got to show that I'm the best defender here,” the Baylor product said.

Cameron Carr could address a key Lakers need

The Lakers traded with the New York Knicks to select Carr, adding another athletic guard to JJ Redick's roster. His focus on defence could make him valuable from the start, especially on a team built around offensive stars like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Chris Carr believes his son's experience alongside talented point guards in college will help him adjust quickly to playing with Doncic. “He's going to get an opportunity to play with the most dynamic guard in the game today. Yeah, he's going to get to play with the top three all-time great… And he gets to play in the franchise that Magic [Johnson played for].”

Carr has also promised to bring "defensive consistency" and "guard the best player" every night. If he can deliver on that promise, he could earn minutes quickly as the Lakers continue shaping their roster for another title push.