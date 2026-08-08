Alyssa Thomas was the engine that made Connecticut go when she played for the Sun for 11 years. The franchise that she helped reach two WNBA Finals and six consecutive playoff semifinals honored her on Friday night, retiring her No. 25 jersey. The team is moving to Houston next year, so the Sun have been honoring many of their former great players and coaches this season. Thomas was serenaded pregame with chants of “AT” from the crowd, which also gave her a standing ovation when the short ceremony started.

“What a heck of a ride we had here. This place truly meant something to me,” Thomas said to the crowd. “It was a great 11 years. Sad to see it go. I will never forget the memories, the hard fought battles we had here. Bottom of my heart thank you. I love you guys.”

The Sun spoiled Thomas' night, beating Phoenix 75-72. Thomas had 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, but was 4 for 10 from the foul line.

Thomas left Connecticut for Phoenix after the 2024 season. She was the heart of Connecticut after the team got her in 2014 in a trade on draft night that was held at Mohegan Sun.

She was the centerpiece of the franchise for so many years, playing through injuries, including torn rotator cuffs. She is the team's all-time leader in points, rebounds, games, minutes and assists She was affectionately known as the engine by the fans for her work ethic and how she made the team go.

“I think it's forever my nickname. That's what everyone knows me by,” Thomas said. “It definitely started here. Before I got here they won a lot of basketball games and you know I was a part of the rebuilding, getting it back to where it was.”

Thomas wasn't sure before the game how she would handle the emotions of the ceremony. She appeared to get a little choked up, but made it through without crying. That was something her partner and teammate DeWanna Bonner was worried about.

“It's so funny because we were warming up and I was bothering her, like dancing and stuff. She's like leave me alone right now. I got a lot going on,” Bonner said.

Bonner, like all of her Phoenix teammates, wore a No. 25 shirt in warm-ups to honor Thomas. Bonner's was bedazzled.

“It's crazy to think that some people are saying they're playing one last time, because they're retiring,” Thomas said. “So it's definitely sad. I know how much this franchise meant to this fan base and how much they love basketball.”

The Sun will honor two more former franchise members later this season when they retire Tina Charles' jersey and coach Mike Thibault. They've already honored Jonquel Jones, Curt Miller and Jasmine Thomas earlier this season.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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