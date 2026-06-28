The Miami Heat may have already made a huge offseason move by reportedly acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, but another big idea is now doing the rounds. A new trade proposal suggests LeBron James could return to Miami after becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency by exercising his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers. The idea comes from Sports Illustrated's Austin Dobbins, who believes a reunion between James and the Heat is no longer unrealistic. Instead of viewing it as a sentimental move, Dobbins sees it as a basketball fit that could strengthen Miami's championship hopes.

Could LeBron James return to the Miami Heat?

Dobbins proposed a sign-and-trade that would send Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic to the Lakers, while LeBron James and Bronny James would head to Miami.

Explaining why the move makes sense, Dobbins wrote, "LeBron could come to Miami. LeBron and Giannis are both fully capable of playing on or off the ball, and LeBron wouldn't have as much pressure on him with the defensive prowess of Bam and Giannis. The idea isn't a crazy fairytale anymore, this is a full possibility, in a place that he has been before, in a place with a basketball fit, and a place that would be willing to bring along Bronny."

James first joined Miami through free agency in 2010, beginning one of the most successful stretches of his career. A return would reunite him with the franchise where he last won NBA championships and could also give Bronny James a fresh opportunity.

How a Lakers-Heat trade could work

According to the proposal, Miami could build a sign-and-trade package around Andrew Wiggins, who owns a $30.17 million player option for the 2026-27 season, along with Nikola Jovic. Wiggins could opt out, sign a smaller contract and become part of the deal.

The Heat currently have only the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, worth roughly $15 million, because of their financial commitments to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. A sign-and-trade would allow the team to offer James a larger short-term contract.

What it means for LeBron James and the Lakers

James will turn 42 in December, but he continues to produce at a high level. Last season he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists while helping the Lakers advance past the first round despite injuries affecting the roster. Miami is not the only team linked to James. Reports have also connected him with a possible return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dobbins believes both destinations make sense. "The Miami Heat are going to explore the LeBron James option, there is no animosity, and there are two locations that make plenty of sense to me, going home to Cleveland or coming to Miami and ending it off on the right foot, something that Pat Riley has said he will be open to," Dobbins added.

For now, James remains with the Lakers. But if free agency takes another unexpected turn, Miami could once again become one of the biggest names to watch.