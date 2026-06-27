Sophie Cunningham did not hold back while talking about Caitlin Clark, and fans across the WNBA world are still reacting. During a June 27 episode of the Show Me Something podcast, the Indiana Fever guard openly criticized the league for what she believes is a continued failure to protect Clark on the court. She also questioned why Clark was left off the WNBA's recently released 30th anniversary poster despite being one of the league's biggest stars.

The clip, shared by X account @kenswift, quickly went viral because of Cunningham's blunt comments. While discussing the recent physical play involving Clark, Cunningham argued that the league and officials have repeatedly ignored similar incidents. She also expressed surprise over her own inclusion on the anniversary poster while Clark was left out, calling the decision difficult to understand from both a basketball and business standpoint.

Sophie Cunningham Says WNBA Is Not Protecting Caitlin Clark

Speaking on the podcast, Cunningham explained that her team did not immediately react during the recent heated Fever-Mercury matchup because they did not fully see the incident in real time. However, she made it clear that she believes Clark has been dealing with excessive physical play throughout the season.

“This type of stuff happens every single game to her,” Cunningham said. “The league and the refs do absolutely nothing about it.” She added that videos regularly show Clark taking hits, including knees and shots to the throat, and stressed that teammates would always stand up for one another. Her comments arrived just days after a controversial Fever-Mercury game sparked renewed debate about officiating and player safety.

Cunningham's remarks have added another layer to an ongoing conversation surrounding Clark's treatment in the league. The debate has followed Clark since entering the WNBA, but recent incidents and public criticism from players, coaches and fans have only intensified scrutiny. The discussion has now shifted beyond officiating and toward how the league markets its biggest stars.

Sophie Cunningham Calls Caitlin Clark's Poster Omission ‘A Joke'

The second topic that caught fans' attention involved the WNBA's 30th anniversary poster. Cunningham, who appeared on the commemorative poster herself, immediately questioned the decision when it was brought up during the podcast.

“Why would you ever put me on it?” Cunningham said before adding that leaving out Clark was “a joke.” She called Clark a “generational” talent and “the best player to ever go through” the league, arguing that the WNBA should aggressively market stars who drive attention and revenue.

Clark's absence from the poster generated major backlash online, especially considering the enormous impact she has had on attendance, television ratings and merchandise sales since arriving in the WNBA. Some reports suggest licensing and image-rights agreements may have contributed to the omission, although the league has not publicly detailed the selection process. Regardless of the reason, Cunningham's comments have once again pushed the conversation about Clark's place in the league back into the spotlight.