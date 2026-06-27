Klay Thompson and unforgettable championship celebrations seem to go hand in hand. A viral clip once again making rounds on social media shows the Golden State Warriors star stumbling, drinking, and interacting with fans during the team's 2022 NBA championship parade. The video has left many fans wondering whether the footage is genuine. The answer is yes. The clip is real and comes from the Warriors' championship parade held in San Francisco on June 20, 2022, shortly after Golden State defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson's Viral Parade Video From 2022 Is Real

The now-famous footage comes directly from the Warriors' 2022 championship parade through downtown San Francisco. Multiple videos and reports from outlets including the New York Post, and local Bay Area media documented Thompson's lively celebration throughout the day. Fans later nicknamed the memorable moments “Henny Klay” because of his energetic behavior during the festivities.

In the viral clips, Thompson can be seen wearing a white captain's hat and sunglasses while drinking from a large bottle on a parade float. Other moments show him stumbling on confetti-covered streets, interacting with fans, and even appearing to briefly fumble his championship ring before picking it back up. While neither Thompson nor the Warriors publicly discussed his level of intoxication, the videos clearly show him enthusiastically enjoying the celebration.

The parade took place on June 20, 2022, just days after the Warriors captured their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons. For Thompson, the celebration carried extra meaning because he had overcome devastating ACL and Achilles injuries to return to the court. That emotional backdrop helps explain why the videos continue resurfacing years later.

Klay Thompson's Parade Antics Became A Lasting Warriors Memory

Championship parades often create moments fans never forget, and Klay Thompson certainly delivered several during Golden State's celebration. While Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and other Warriors stars also entertained the crowd, Thompson unexpectedly became one of the day's biggest attractions.

Reports from outlets including NBC Bay Area, Sports Yahoo, and Kron4 noted that Thompson's celebration included everything from nearly losing his balance to accidentally bumping into fans while walking through the packed streets. Earlier in the day, he even lost his captain's hat while arriving by boat, adding another funny moment to an already chaotic celebration.

In the end, the viral video is not misleading or manipulated. It shows a real celebration during a historic moment for the Warriors franchise. The footage remains a favorite among fans because it captures the joy, relief, and emotion that followed Golden State's championship run, proving once again why Klay Thompson continues to be one of the NBA's most beloved personalities.